Brown leads Washington past Arizona State 87-64

  • Washington's Emmitt Matthews Jr. goes to the basket for a dunk against Arizona State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
    Washington's Emmitt Matthews Jr. goes to the basket for a dunk against Arizona State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
  • Arizona State's Kimani Lawrence tips the ball in for a basket as Washington's PJ Fuller defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
    Arizona State's Kimani Lawrence tips the ball in for a basket as Washington's PJ Fuller defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
  • Arizona State's Jalen Graham passes the ball behind his back past Washington's Riley Sorn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
    Arizona State's Jalen Graham passes the ball behind his back past Washington's Riley Sorn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
  • Arizona State's Jalen Graham grabs a rebound next to Enoch Boakye (14) and Washington's Cole Bajema (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
    Arizona State's Jalen Graham grabs a rebound next to Enoch Boakye (14) and Washington's Cole Bajema (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
  • Washington's PJ Fuller and Arizona State's Luther Muhammad (1) and Jalen Graham (2) chase the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
    Washington's PJ Fuller and Arizona State's Luther Muhammad (1) and Jalen Graham (2) chase the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
  • Washington's Langston Wilson shoots with Arizona State's Kimani Lawrence defending during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
    Washington's Langston Wilson shoots with Arizona State's Kimani Lawrence defending during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
·2 min read

SEATTLE (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr., scored 19 points with eight assists and Washington led wire-to-wire in an 87-64 win over Arizona State on Thursday night.

The Huskies led by as many as 20 points in the first half before the Sun Devils got back within seven and then raced away again.

P.J. Fuller moved into the start lineup for Daejon Davis, who injured a shoulder last weekend and scored 16 points for the Huskies (13-9, 8-4 Pac-12 Conference), who have won seven of nine to move into fourth place. Emmitt Matthews Jr., scored 15 and Cole Bajema had 12 off the bench.

Kimani Lawrence led Arizona State (7-15, 3-9) with 15 points and Jalen Graham added 14 with eight rebounds.

The Sun Devils were coming off a stretch of playing five ranked teams in 14 days, only pulling out an 87-84 win over UCLA in triple overtime. The four losses were closer than this game and ASU never made the Huskies uncomfortable.

Arizona State never found the range from long distance, making 5 of 22 3-pointers (23%) while the Huskies were 9 of 21 (43%). Washington made 20 of 29 from the foul line to 7 of 12 for ASU.

Washington led by double figures less than five minutes into the game when Jamal Bey hit a 3-pointer. Brown had five points in a 9-0 that had the Huskies up 30-11 in the middle of the period and a 3 from Matthews made it 39-19 with just less than five minutes to go.

Arizona State had three 3-pointers and Lawrence had consecutive baskets for a 13-1 run that cut the deficit to 40-32 before a dunk by Nate Roberts just before the half put UW up 42-32.

The Sun Devils opened the game 4 of 21 with seven-straight misses behind the arc before going 9 of 12, including three 3s.

Baskets by Lawrence and Graham had ASU within seven twice early in the second half. The Huskies responded with seven-straight, capped by Bajema's three-point play that made it 61-45, and the lead was in double figures for the last 14:47.

The big lead was 79-52 on a Fuller 3 with 7:45 to go, part of a 25-7 surge. The Huskies made 9 of 11 shots and finished 5 of 10 from 3-point range and 14 of 26 overall in the second half.

No. 4 Arizona visits Washington on Saturday when Arizona State plays at Washington State.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

