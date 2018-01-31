Brown leads No. 11 Auburn over Mississippi 79-70

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) -- Auburn was struggling to put away a mediocre Mississippi team in the second half when Bryce Brown made a crucial 3-pointer to give the Tigers a little separation.

The smooth-shooting junior was just getting started.

Brown made several crucial shots down the stretch, scoring 19 of his 23 points in the second half to lead No. 11 Auburn over Ole Miss 79-70 on Tuesday night.

''Bryce has got a different gear,'' Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. ''He's got a confidence and a swagger. He's fearless.''

Brown's big game earned Auburn its first win over Ole Miss in Oxford in nearly 10 years. He shot 9 of 16 from the field and made three 3-pointers.

Auburn (20-2, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) beat Ole Miss for the second time this season. Mustapha Heron added 16 points for the Tigers. Jared Harper had 13 points and seven assists.

Brown made the difference during a crucial stretch of the second half when Auburn used a 13-2 run to turn a narrow lead into a 72-57 advantage. The 6-foot-3 guard shook off a slow start and some early foul trouble to pick apart the Ole Miss defense when it mattered most.

''That was the biggest difference in the second half - I was in attack mode,'' Brown said.

Ole Miss (11-11, 4-5) lost for the first time at home during conference play. The Rebels were led by Deandre Burnett, who scored 16 points. Terence Davis, Markel Crawford and Devontae Shuler each added 11.

Auburn won despite shooting 39 percent from the field. One reason is the Tigers were able to extend several possessions thanks to 19 offensive rebounds.

''They killed us on the glass,'' Crawford said. ''Whenever a team comes in and gets 19 offensive rebounds - 12 in the second half - I don't think you've got a good chance of winning against a good team like that.''