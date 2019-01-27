Brown leads balanced Georgia Southern past Texas State 74-58

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) -- Tookie Brown scored 17 points, Elijah McCadden 15 and Montae Glenn 13 as Georgia Southern broke away in the second half to defeat Sun Belt Conference leader Texas State 74-58 on Saturday.

Texas State (17-4, 6-2) closed out the first half with a shot block and a Tre'Larenz Nottingham 3-pointer to pull within five, 33-28 at intermission.

Glenn scored five straight points, including the first of three second-half dunks, to open the final period for the Eagles (13-8, 5-3) and a short time later Georgia Southern went on a 10-2 run and led by as many as 20 points.

Nottingham scored 25 to lead Texas State, the only player to reach double digits. He was 9 of 21 from the floor, including 5 of 13 from beyond the arc. The Bobcats were 7 of 26 from distance and shot 40 percent overall.

Georgia Southern was just 3 of 14 from 3-point distance, but scored 21 points on 25 attempts at the foul line.

Texas State had won six of seven games since defeating Georgia Southern 73-70 in the first half of conference play.