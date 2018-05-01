Brown expects a Red Rose response in South Africa

Full-back Mike Brown believes England have a point to prove in South Africa

Still reeling from a Six Nations campaign that left them beaten and bruised, England need an injection of power when they go to South Africa – and Mike Brown expects Billy Vunipola to provide it.

Fit for the first time in three months following a broken arm, the bulldozing No.8 made his return for Saracens at the weekend and, although he has not played for England in over a year, there is no doubt Eddie Jones will have had a spring in his step after seeing Vunipola strut his stuff again.

Problems at the breakdown and a lack of an explosive ball-carrier were two of the reasons many believe England fell from first to fifth in spring, and now they head to South Africa where muscle is king.

Under Jones, Vunipola became one of the best No.8s in the world and, although injury has derailed his progress in the last 12 months, his absence has been noticeably missed – particularly during defeats to Scotland, France and Ireland in the Six Nations.

Sam Simmonds and Nathan Hughes have both stepped into his sizeable shoes and done well in sections, but to succeed in South Africa – and England must if they are to nip this alarming slump in the bud – then they will need Vunipola’s considerable power.

Jones is not expected to name his squad for a few weeks but if fit Vunipola is sure to be in, along with full-back Brown – who knows England have a point to prove.

“It is great to see Billy back, he will be a big boost. He is a brilliant bloke and England will be very lucky to have him,” he said.

“He is a great bloke to have around the camp too. He is one of the best No.8s in the world. He was missed and would be for any team.

“I want to be playing for England and I want to go on tour. Hopefully I will be part of it, we did not finish off very well last time and we need to put that right.

“We did not learn from the losses last time. It is good to lose sometimes but only if you learn from it and take positives from it and learn from it.

Story Continues

“I am sure we will do that so it is very exciting to get back out there to South Africa, but first play the Barbarians.

“We will all be chomping at the bit to get out there and put things right.”

Before that, Brown has business to take care of at home. Harlequins are at risk of finishing second bottom in the Premiership after a dismal campaign and host leaders Exeter Chiefs in the final round of the season on Saturday.

Director of rugby John Kingston is leaving after two unsuccessful years at the helm, leaving behind a talented squad that has massively underachieved.

“This season has not been good for this club,” Brown added.

“It is already going to be a tough summer off, especially with having to think about what has gone wrong in the back end of the season.

“And it is going to be even tougher if we lose at the weekend. It is a long summer not to play rugby and have that in the back of our mind.”

It will certainly be painful if they lose to the Chiefs, a side flying high at the top – just where Harlequins really ought to be.

“Everyone has seen Exeter come from the Championship and grow,” Brown said.

“We need to get back to their level.”

Mike Brown was speaking on behalf of Land Rover, who this year is celebrating its Testimonial Season; ten years of supporting grassroots rugby in the UK. Follow @LandRoverRugby #WeDealInReal