Brown cancels study abroad programs; hospitalizations down

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Brown University has cancelled all of its study abroad programs for the upcoming fall semester in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the school announced Wednesday.

“Given the uncertain nature of the global health crisis’s continued effects on both public health and on travel between countries, Brown has made the difficult decision to cancel all university-sponsored undergraduate study abroad for fall 2020," the Ivy League university's Office of International Programs posted on the school website .

The office said it remains optimistic about its ability to offer study abroad programs in the spring 2021 semester, but a final decision has not been made.

The Providence-based school is working on a plan to bring students back to campus this fall and expects to announce a decision by July 15.

HOSPITALIZATIONS DECLINE

The number of people in Rhode Island hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to decline, and was down to 269, according to the latest number released by the state Department of Health on Wednesday.

The state also reported 221 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths, bringing the totals to more than 11,800 positive cases and 462 fatalities.

Nearly 98,000 people in the state have been tested.

BOY SCOUT CAMP

A century-old Boy Scout camp in Rhode Island won't open this summer because of the pandemic.

The decision not to open Camp Yawgoog “was made after a careful and thorough evaluation, and after consulting with health, government, and other camp professionals," the BSA's Narragansett Council said on its Facebook page Tuesday.

The council said it is instead making plans for virtual camps, outdoor activities that Scouts can do at home, and activities for small groups.

The 1,800-acre camp in Hopkinton was founded in 1916, according to its website , and recently has hosted about 7,000 scouts in summer.

SHELLFISH SALES

A Rhode Island lawmaker is asking the state to allow shellfishers to sell their catch directly to the public during the pandemic, as lobster harvesters are allowed to do.

State Rep. Joseph McNamara, in a letter to the director of the state Department of Environmental Management on Wednesday, said allowing direct sales would be a service to the community at a time when people are looking for sustainable, nutritious foods.

The Democrat also said the shellfish industry is facing a drop in demand during what is traditionally its busiest time of the year.

