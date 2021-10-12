Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the acquisition of Winston Benefits

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. Scott Penny, chief acquisitions officer of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO), and Robert Bradley, Colin Bradley and Curran Bradley, the principals of Winston Financial Services, Inc. (“ Winston Benefits ”), today announced that Brown & Brown has acquired Winston Benefits.



Founded in 1987, Winston Benefits has grown into a national leader providing technology enabled benefit communication, enrollment and administration solutions for employers across the US. Currently in its second generation of family owned leadership, the Company has continually invested in its proprietary benefits technology, HRAlly™, and an array of employee engagement tools that help employers deliver comprehensive benefits solutions for their employees. The company will continue to operate as Winston Benefits from their offices in New Jersey under the leadership of Colin and Curran Bradley.

Barrett Brown, president for Brown & Brown Retail, stated, “Winston Benefits provides the Brown & Brown employee benefits practice with a best in class benefits administration technology platform and call center to enhance the experience for our employee benefits customers. In addition, the Winston Benefits team will continue to partner with our broker peers in servicing existing and new customers with their versatile employee benefits enrollment technology. This is an exciting new chapter for Brown & Brown National Employee Benefits in leveraging the fantastic platform the Bradley family has established in benefits administration.”

Robert Bradley, founder and chairman for Winston Benefits, stated, “Our two companies are focused on the pursuit of excellence, a devotion to our customers and the care and cultivation of talent. We are excited to join forces with Brown & Brown and confident about the bright future ahead together.”

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 11,000 teammates in more than 300 locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information, please visit www.bbinsurance.com.

