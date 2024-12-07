Brown Bears to square off against the Providence Friars on the road

Brown Bears (4-5) at Providence Friars (5-5)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown heads to Providence for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Friars are 2-1 on their home court. Providence has a 1-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bears have gone 1-2 away from home. Brown is fifth in the Ivy League with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Gianna Aiello averaging 3.7.

Providence is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 40.1% Brown allows to opponents. Brown scores 10.8 more points per game (67.7) than Providence gives up to opponents (56.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Efosa-Aguebor is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Friars.

Grace Arnolie is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press