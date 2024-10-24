Brown backs Aberdeen to challenge Celtic for title

Former Aberdeen midfielder Scott Brown has backed the Dons to maintain their form under Jimmy Thelin and challenge Celtic for the Premiership title.

The Pittodrie men are second in the Premiership on 22 points, only behind Celtic on goal difference after a thrilling 2-2 draw at Parkhead last weekend ended both sides' 100% Premiership start.

Brown, the current Ayr United boss, told BBC Scotland: "Aberdeen have been doing really well.Celtic had a lot of possession on Saturday and a lot of shots but fair play to Aberdeen in coming back after going 2-0 down.

"Celtic Park when they are 2-0 up is a hard place to kind of go and play and have that desire to go and score two goals. But they did.

"Throughout the whole season do I expect Celtic to go and win the league? 100%. I think their squad and their quality in the final third is ruthless and too good for anyone in the league.

"Do I think Aberdeen will challenge them? Yes. I definitely do. They have a good new manager and a great fanbase up in Aberdeen."

Brown will be part of the Celtic side at the Scottish Masters at Aberdeen's P&J Live arena next month. Watch live on BBC Scotland on Thursday, 14 November