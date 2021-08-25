Broward teen charged with kidnapping, lewd conduct in case involving 7-year-old, BSO says

A Cooper City 16-year-old, who was arrested on an attempted armed burglary charge earlier this month, now has been charged with armed kidnapping and armed lewd or lascivious conduct.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say he entered a home with a knife and took a 7-year-old to a secluded part of the house. The child, detectives say, “fought and screamed for help” before the teen took off.

The Miami Herald is not naming the teen because of his age. He has been in custody since his Aug. 2 arrest.

The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. Aug. 2 in the Flamingo Lakes Townhomes community. BSO said at the time that detectives were investigating a armed burglary with an attempted sexual battery of a 7-year-old.

The teen, who lives in the neighborhood, was seen “prowling” on surveillance video, BSO said.

The next day, BSO announced that a 16-year-old had been arrested on an attempted burglary charge. The department said it was still investigating the attempted sexual battery.

On Tuesday, BSO said they were able to identify the teen through DNA evidence.