Broward schools to reopen Monday after unprecedented rainfall in Fort Lauderdale area

All school campuses in Broward County will reopen Monday after unprecedented rainfall caused extensive flooding last week in the Fort Lauderdale area.

Broward County Public Schools made the announcement Sunday afternoon on Twitter.

“All school campuses and administrative offices will be open,” the district said. “Afterschool care, events and activities will also operate on a normal schedule.”

.@browardschools will resume normal operations on Monday, April 17, 2023. All school campuses and administrative offices will be open. Afterschool care, events and activities will also operate on a normal schedule. pic.twitter.com/mKGkas9BWJ — Broward Schools (@browardschools) April 16, 2023

Valerie Wanza, the district’s acting chief of staff, noted Friday that they estimate the damage to schools to tally around $2 million because of the flooding, mainly at building entrances. However, the financial toll could grow higher because the district still had to examine 30 schools more closely.

The district shut down schools Thursday and Friday due to the life-threatening floods.

READ MORE: Broward Schools to remain closed Friday, flooding leaves behind about $2 million in damage

Inland thunderstorms are expected to develop Sunday afternoon in parts of South Florida, including Broward and the northern portion of Miami-Dade County, the National Weather Service in Miami alerted. The weather service said it also will monitor for potentially strong to severe wind gusts, hail and a brief isolated tornado.

READ MORE: A 70% chance of more rain in Fort Lauderdale, including the airport, and where to get help

Storm Threat Graphic️(4/16 @ 10am): Inland thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and push east towards the east coast. Lightning & gusty winds are likely hazards. We will also be monitoring for the potential of strong to severe wind gusts, hail, and a brief isolated tornado. pic.twitter.com/wmyPz1ZNdi — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 16, 2023

Miami Herald staff writer Jimena Tavel contributed to this report.