Broward School Board picks former Wisconsin superintendent as Runcie’s interim replacement

Former Oshkosh, Wisconsin, school district superintendent Vickie Cartwright was chosen Thursday by the Broward School Board as interim head of the district’s administration until a permanent replacement is hired to succeed Robert Runcie, who resigned from the post following his grand jury perjury indictment in April.

Cartwright, 50, narrowly edged out Robert Schiller, 74, who has made a career of successfully overseeing the transition of several major urban school districts from outgoing to permanent superintendents.

These include Baltimore, Maryland, Los Angeles, California and Falls Church, Virginia, according to the resume he provided the School Board.

The initial vote was 5-4 in favor of Cartwright, but board member Donna Korn, who chose Schiller, asked the board to vote again to show unified support for Cartwright. The official vote for her is unanimous.

The vote came after both candidates answered questions from board members and explained their respective bona fides Thursday morning into the early afternoon.

Board Member Nora Rupert was so supportive of Cartwright that she told her colleagues on the dais that she was “shocked” that so many wanted to hire Schiller for the temporary post.

“I’m truly shocked by this,” she said. “My heart is broken. I don’t know what else to say.”

Before heading the Oshkosh Area School District, Cartwright was associate superintendent for Exceptional Learning Education for Orange County Public Schools,

Those who supported Schiller — Board Chair Rosalind Osgood, Korn and members Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray — said they did so because of his professional background and because he emphasized that an interim superintendent’s main focus should be on smoothly transitioning

Osgood said Cartwright answered questions and represented herself in a way that came across as if she was vying for the permanent job. And, the board was clear whoever is chosen as interim could not be considered for that post.

“Our role today is to support someone as an interim superintendent,” Osgood said.

