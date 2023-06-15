Broward School Board names Palm Beach administrator as its new superintendent

The Broward School Board named a Palm Beach County school administrator as its next superintendent Thursday, as the nation’s sixth-largest school district contends with declining enrollment, learning losses from the pandemic and a push by parents and politicians to inject politics into the classroom.

Initially, the board voted 7-2 to hire Peter Licata, a regional superintendent at Palm Beach County Schools. The two dissenters were Torey Alston and Brenda Fam, who both voted for Sito Narcisse, the superintendent of East Baton Rouge School District in Louisiana. On a second vote, the vote was unanimous.

The third candidate, Luis Solano, a deputy superintendent for the Detroit Public Schools Community District, did not receive any votes.

Board members Sarah Leonardi and Debra Hixon were effusive in their praise of Licata, noting his knowledge of the educational issues in South Florida and his deep experience.

Thursday’s vote caps a tumultuous time for the Broward School Board, which fired its previous superintendent, VIckie Cartwright, in a late-night move in November, rescinded her firing in December after a new board was elected and agreed to part ways with her in January.

Cartwright, who had been superintendent since February 2022 and interim superintendent for seven months before that, left the district in February with a payout of nearly $268,000 in severance.

The board will begin negotiating a contract with Licata. Cartwright had a three-year contract, earning $350,000 a year, which was slated to run through Dec. 31, 2024.

This is a developing story and will be updated