Broward School Board approves contract for new superintendent with these 3 crucial details

The Broward School Board unanimously approved a three-year contract for newly hired superintendent Peter Licata on Tuesday, agreeing to pay him an annual salary of $350,000 with the possibility of an additional $20,000 in performance bonuses — but denying his request to harden the requirements to fire him without cause.

Following the abrupt, controversial dismissal of former Superintendent Vickie Cartwright in November, Licata had asked the board to increase the number of the nine board members needed to terminate him, to require a 6-3 supermajority instead of the previous 5-4 majority. The board refused to do it right away, but agreed to consider the issue again in a year.

The board also forced Licata to move from Palm Beach County to Broward, as opposed to how the Miami-Dade School Board allowed Superintendent Jose Dotres to live in Broward instead of Miami-Dade. The Broward School Board pushed Cartwright to move south from Orlando before she took the job.

“I’ve been an expectant father for the past three weeks — a father waiting to give birth to this job,” said Licata, 58. “I’m as excited as I’ve ever been.”

For compensation comparisons: Cartwright made $350,000 per year without bonuses. Dotres makes $370,000 per year. Palm Beach County’s superintendent makes $310,500 per year.

On June 15, the Broward School Board voted 7-2 to hire Licata, who worked as a regional superintendent in Palm Beach County Public Schools.

On June 21 -22, Vice Chair Debra Hixon negotiated the contract with Licata, a Pompano Beach native.

The board was scheduled to onboard Licata June 29 so he would officially start July 3, but not enough board members showed up to produce a quorum. On Tuesday, they moved his start date to today, July 11.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated briefly.