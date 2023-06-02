Broward man was behind robbery caught on tape, police say. Now he faces murder charge

A man already behind bars in Broward has now been charged with murder in connection to a robbery-turned-shooting earlier this week in Miami-Dade.

Marcuss Ealy, a 22-year-old from Hollywood, was arrested Wednesday by Hollywood police and faces a slew of charges, including grand theft auto and fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer. The first-degree murder and firearm charges, however, stem from a North Miami Beach killing caught on camera on Tuesday.

Video posted to the Only in Broward Instagram page shows a scuffle among three men on a street near a dark-colored sedan.

Within minutes, one of the men pulls out a gun and pointed it at the victim, who had his hands up. The gunman fired several shots until the victim collapsed. The duo then hopped into the car and sped off, leaving the victim’s body on the street.

Miami Herald news partner CBS News Miami identified the victim as Malcolm Johnson Jr. Police found him dead in the early morning hours of Tuesday near Northwest 107th Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue.

Ealy is still being held at the Broward County Main Jail as of Thursday evening.

Anyone with information should contact the North Miami Beach Police Department at (305) 949-5500.