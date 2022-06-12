Broward man arrested in wife’s disappearance and murder as police search for her body

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
·1 min read
Broward County Sheriff’s Office

A man was arrested Saturday after detectives found evidence suggesting his wife was murdered in their South Florida home — before her body was dumped in an unknown location, according to authorities.

Ian Andrew Lanning, 54, is now behind bars facing a count of first degree murder as detectives continue searching for the body of Irene Lanning Xeniti, jail records show.

The 53-year-old woman’s daughter reported her missing late last month, leading detectives to visit the couple’s home at 32 Northeast 23rd Ave in Pompano Beach. Lanning told investigators there his wife had left home after they had a verbal dispute on May 14 and that she had not returned since then, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday in a news release.

However, his story began to unravel once detectives obtained information indicating the couple had been traveling in the same area on May 20. They also determined Lanning Xeniti’s phone was “in the vicinity” of their home at 1 a.m. the following day.

On June 8, authorities executed a search warrant at the couple’s residence in addition to Lanning’s vehicle — where they uncovered evidence indicating Lanning Xeniti was killed in the home and that her body was disposed of elsewhere, according to the news release.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say what type of evidence its investigators found.

Attorney information for Lanning wasn’t available as of Sunday afternoon.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to contact BSO Homicide Det. Ryan Schnakenberg at 954-321-4200. To remain anonymous,people can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

This story will be updated.

