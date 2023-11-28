Broward deputy injured after two prisoner transport vehicles crash with third car

A deputy with the Broward Sheriff’s Office received non-life threatening injuries after a van and a bus transporting dozens of prisoners and a third vehicle crashed Tuesday morning in Pompano Beach, according to the agency.

Detectives say the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near West Atlantic Boulevard and North Andrews Avenue — with the van transporting seven prisoners and the bus 45. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue paramedics took the deputy to the hospital.

“No other injuries were reported; however, as a precaution, seven prisoners were also taken to a nearby hospital for medical clearance,” the agency said in a news release.

BREAKING | Crash involving apparent prisoner transport van under investigation @ Atlantic Blvd and N. Andrews Ave in Pompano Beach @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/kZp4MlATVf — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) November 28, 2023

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the crash.