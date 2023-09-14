Broward College president abruptly resigns after DeSantis appoints three new board members

The president of Broward College, Greg Haile, abruptly resigned from his position Wednesday evening, joining the growing list of Florida college and university leaders who have left their post in the last year.

An acting president is expected to be named Thursday by the Board of Trustees, according to the college’s website and first reported by the Sun Sentinel.

In a letter sent to the college’s Board of Trustees Wednesday, which was shared with the Miami Herald, Haile, who was hired in 2018, as the college’s seventh president, said “it is now time to move on.”

The letter continued to recount what Haile described as achievements and accomplishments during his tenure, including recognition from The Aspen Institute and the largest grant in the college’s history. (Broward College is the fourth-largest community college in the US. Miami-Dade College is the largest.)

Haile acknowledged the board’s new appointments — Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed three new board members in February, along with reappointing an existing board member to the five-person board. Haile said even though the board had “not requested such a transition, the time is now.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.