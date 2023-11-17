Broward College’s central campus and some parks in the county still closed after storm

Broward College’s central campus will remain closed Friday after storms caused major flooding in the Fort Lauderdale area.

Broward College’s A. Hugh Adams Central Campus in Davie, 3500 SW Davie Rd., will stay closed “due to the impact of heavy rain and persistent flooding in the region,” the college announced on X, formerly Twitter.

Classes at the college’s north and south campuses, including online classes, resumed Friday after they were suspended Wednesday afternoon. Officials haven’t said when classes will resume at the central campus.

Broward College's A. Hugh Adams Central Campus in Davie will remain closed on Friday, November 17, 2023. However, all classes and activities will resume at the College’s North and South campuses and centers, as well as BC Online on Friday, November 17, 2023. pic.twitter.com/O5TlsZ8ZVg — Broward College (@BrowardCollege) November 17, 2023

The flooding in the area of the central campus has also affected two bus routes of Broward County Transit.

Routes 9 and 12 will remain on Davie Road and will not service bus stop #0155 on the campus, the transportation agency announced Friday morning.

Due to flooding, Broward College Central Campus is closed.



Routes 9 and 12 will remain on Davie Road and will not service bus stop #0155 on the campus.



We apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/bHUfep8M5I — BrowardCountyTransit (@BrowardTransit) November 17, 2023

What other places are still shut down?

Several Broward County parks were still partially or completely closed Friday due to fallen tree limbs and palm fronds:

▪ Boaters Park: The park is closed until further notice.

Story continues

▪ Brian Piccolo Sports Park & Velodrome: Sports fields are closed.

▪ Easterlin Park: The park is closed until further notice.

▪ Fern Forest Nature Center: All foot and nature trails are closed.

▪ Hollywood North Beach Park: The park is closed until further notice.

▪ Long Key Natural Area & Nature Center: Equestrian and nature trails are closed.

▪ Markham Park & Target Range: Barkham dog park and mountain bike trails are closed.

▪ Plantation Heritage Park: Portions of the disc golf course are closed.

▪ Sunview Park: Sports fields are closed.

▪ T.Y. (Topeekeegee Yugnee) Park: Shelter 10, Restroom E, and parts of the walking path are closed.

▪ Tradewinds Park & Stables: Disc golf course, horse trails, sports fields are closed. Call 954-357-8870, ext. 0, for availability of weekend farm tours.

▪ Tree Tops Park: Equestrian field and trails, nature trails, playground, and Safety Town are closed.

For updates, visit broward.org/Parks/Pages/StormUpdates.aspx.