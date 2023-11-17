Some Broward areas are asked to reduce water usage because of sewage-pipe ‘failure’

Residents in several areas and municipalities of Broward County are being asked to reduce their water usage because of a pipe “failure” at a city of Hollywood plant that treats sewage for much of the region, according to a statement released Friday afternoon.

The problem with the 48-inch pipe happened at the Hollywood Southern Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant and caused discharges around the facility as well as at the Eco Golf Course at 1451 Taft Street and the West Lake area, the public notice states.

The request to reduce water usage affects customers in Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, Dania Beach, Hallandale Beach, Miramar, Pembroke Park and other parts of southern Broward County, the city said.

The purpose of the request is “to help reduce backups and pressure on the system,” the city said.

The city is also advising people “to avoid swimming, fishing, or using the waters in the immediate area” of the treatment plant, including West Lake, the Eco Golf Course, surrounding canals and the Intracoastal Waterway “until further notice.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.