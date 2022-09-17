Brow Feathering Is The Natural Brow Trend To Replace Microblading

Jacqueline Kilikita
·5 min read

As hard as TikTok may try to make ’90s skinny brows happen again, our obsession with bold, fluffy arches is unwavering.

In the past year, trends like brow mapping (a stencilling technique which uses facial features like your nose to determine the perfect structure for your brows) have taken social media by storm. Then, born out of the ever-popular microblading technique, came hyperrealism brows: a permanent makeup method which joins each hair stroke in a ‘W’ pattern, lending the appearance of overlapping brow hairs. That’s before we’ve touched brow lamination (a semi-permanent brow-straightening treatment that allows hairs to be brushed up for a bushier effect) and all the DIY lamination hacks that followed.

You’d be forgiven for thinking there isn’t any room for another brow-boosting technique. But TikTok is proving otherwise. Enter: microfeathering, also known as brow feathering.

With 87.3k views and counting on TikTok, the hashtag #microfeathering is chock-full of videos showing brow transformations. The result is natural-looking brows without the harsh lines or blocky colour often typical of counterparts like microblading and microshading.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samantha Trace Cosmetics Ltd (@samanthatracecosmetics)

What is microfeathering for brows and what are the benefits?

“Microfeathering designs the most natural and realistic brows by building up super fine hairs, lending a fluffy and clean-looking eyebrow,” explains Samantha Trace, international brow expert and director of award-winning medispa Samantha Trace in Sussex and London. Samantha says that microfeathering is pretty sophisticated. “Microfeathering takes inspiration from the original microblading technique [where pigment is etched into the skin using a tiny blade] but it’s more superficial, which means it’s not applied as deep into the skin compared to microblading.” That means less redness and the ability to change the shape later down the line if you wish.

On TikTok, microfeathering experts are making brows look ultra natural by throwing in a brow tint (a gentle dye, which typically darkens the brow hairs to make them appear thicker) alongside brow lamination.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samantha Trace Cosmetics Ltd (@samanthatracecosmetics)

How does brow microfeathering differ from microblading?

Samantha says that the superficial nature of microfeathering means it’s a lot more flexible (and perfect for non-committal types). Clients can change their mind about the shape of their brows rather than end up stuck with a brow tattoo they’re not keen on for years to come. It’s probably the most undetectable of all the brow blading treatments, adds Samantha. “Clients who have the treatment can’t tell the difference between their own hair and the microfeathered hair strokes.”

Tracie Giles, founder of Tracie Giles Permanent Makeup & Aesthetics in London, says that microfeathering is more beneficial for those with some brow hairs, as it bolsters the natural hairs you already have (especially when combined with tinting and brow lamination). Microfeathering is great for filling in gaps, creating a soft, fluffy look. In comparison, microblading reconstructs the brow, often from scratch. “When performed by an expert artist, microblading can be transformative, creating the illusion of great natural brows even if you have none at all,” says Tracie.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samantha Trace Cosmetics Ltd (@samanthatracecosmetics)

How long does brow microfeathering last?

When it comes to the actual tattoo pigment, Samantha says that microfeathering lasts around 12 to 15 months. “An annual colour boost is advised to keep the brows crisp,” adds Samantha, but the best thing about the feathering technique is that it isn’t applied as deeply into the skin so the hair strokes are less likely to blur or change colour over time. “As a result, the pigment simply fades away, which makes it a better treatment for someone who may wish to change the style in a few years.”

While sold initially as one combination of treatments (tinting, lamination and tattooing), Tracie says results vary drastically. “Brow tinting and lamination last approximately four to six weeks,” she explains, “whereas pigment lasts for much longer in the skin, usually between one to two years.” Put simply, these treatments can’t continue to be done as a three at the same time.

What does brow microfeathering feel like? Does it hurt?

Samantha enlists a numbing cream during the treatment, which uses a small blade. But she says that most clients are so relaxed, they tend to nod off and wake up with minimal redness. “The brows look amazing straight after treatment so you can go off out and no one would know.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Permanent Makeup London (@traciegiles_permanentmakeup)

How much does brow microfeathering cost?

Microfeathering at Samantha Trace costs £445 but prices will vary around the UK. Once the brows are in place, Samantha and her artists advise an annual colour boost to prevent the brows from fading and to keep them looking fresh. This starts at £170 per year.

What’s the aftercare like for brow microfeathering?

To get the best visual end result, artists at Samantha Trace advise clients to keep their brows dry for two weeks. This is made much easier thanks to the shower visor protectors provided at the end of the treatment. “We also recommend staying out of the sun for two weeks after the treatment and to be careful using products such as retinol and glycolic acid [which can be harsh on skin and lift away pigment] near the brow area.”

Are there any downsides of microfeathering?

Brow treatments like these can fade over time so chat to your brow artist about potential top-ups later down the line.

Tracie says it’s imperative to remember that the permanent makeup and microblading industry is largely unregulated. “Clients really need to do their research and choose an artist that is tried, tested and trusted. This should be someone that is a specialist in their field.” At Tracie Giles and Samantha Trace, all brow artists are experts and offer consultations before booking in. Tracie adds that it’s important not to be driven by price, especially when making permanent or semi-permanent alterations to your face.

If you’re interested in microfeathering or any other permanent makeup, be sure to visit a trained professional.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

We Tried The Ordinary's Brow & Lash Growth Serum

The 29 Best Brow Products: Pencil, Gel & Powder

I Tried DIY Brow Lamination & I'll Never Go Back

Latest Stories

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Nick Suzuki named youngest captain in Canadiens history

    23-year-old Nick Suzuki, an alternate last season, succeeds Shea Weber, who served as captain from 2018-22.

  • Report: Oilers, Flames appear most likely to land ex-Canuck Jake Virtanen

    Jake Virtanen is aiming for an NHL return, and two Alberta teams appear to have emerged as the frontrunners to land the former Canucks forward.

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Reports reveal Calgary Flames' home arena is literally falling apart

    Madison Square Garden is the only NHL arena older than the Scotiabank Saddledome, which is reportedly deteriorating "at an accelerated rate."

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — The Edmonton Elks survived a late charge by the Saskatchewan Roughriders to register a 26-24 victory on Friday night. Kicker Sergio Castillo nailed a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Saskatchewan, which trailed 23-14 early in the fourth, took a 24-23 lead with 1:08 remaining courtesy of a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Kian Schaffer-Baker. The Elks improve to 4-10 with the victory while the Riders fall to 6-8 as they h

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Canada, U.S. take women's hockey rivalry to B.C. in November

    CALGARY — Fresh off winning a women's world hockey championship, Canada will host archrival U.S. in Kelowna and Kamloops, B.C. in November. Games Nov. 15 in Kelowna and Nov. 17 in Kamloops are part of a Rivalry Series between the two countries this winter. Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title Sept. 4 in Herning, Denmark. The two countries will also meet Nov. 20 in Seattle as part of the seven-game series. Other dates and locations have yet to be announced. Canada went 3-1-1 against the

  • Toronto Arrows sign Australian-born Canada-eligible prop Connor Grindal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed Australian-born prop Connor Grindal for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. While born in Sydney, the 24-year-old Grindal is Canada-eligible by virtue of Canadian parents. He also comes with a rugby heritage. His father Iain was a scrum half with the Toronto Welsh (now the Toronto Dragons), Queen’s University, and Ontario provincial team throughout the 1980s before moving to Australia. While at Queen’s, Iain Grindal helped lead the Golden Gaels to four co

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th