Brow boosters: gels and brushes for enviable eyebrows

I don’t believe in rules, but when it comes to brows, rules are not such a bad thing. First, shape is everything: whether you choose to thread or wax, they should follow the line of your brow bone. A half moon suits no one. Second, don’t pluck. If in doubt just leave them alone to do what they do and seal with a decent brow gel. Finally, always remember, jet-black brows are never a good look.

1. BBB Brow and Eye Mask £10 (for pack of 3), bbb-london.com

2. Makeup by Mario Master Hold Brow Gel £23, sephora.co.uk

3. Glossier Brow Boy £18, glossier.com

4. Chanel Dual Ended Brow Brush £34, chanel.com

5. Milk Make Up Kush Brow Lamination Gel £22, spacenk.com

I can’t do without… A floral cologne that transports you to Rio’s beaches

In the beauty industry, when we think about cool pharmacy brands we immediately think ‘French’ (sorry Boots). French pharmacies have earned a reputation as the place to discover lots of fabulous homegrown brands. These little-known products do amazing things to your skin and you’d be hard pushed to find many outside France. But the country is not the only place with fancy pharmacies and beauty delights worth spending money on. I was in Brazil earlier this year and ventured into Granado – a chain of apothecaries that has been in the country since 1870 and was the official pharmacy of the Brazilian royal family. It is a paean to beauty and a treasured part of Brazilian heritage. You can get shampoos, fragrances, body care, lip care and candles. And it smells, feels and looks glorious. It was a lesson in elevating the everyday and I had to get myself an extra bag to bring back my haul. The bad news is that most of the products are not available here in the UK – for now. The good news is that the fragrance line – from eau de colognes to eau de parfums – is at Liberty. If you are looking for something unexpected for summer, Epoque Tropical, which I can’t get enough of, is a wonderful woody but fresh cologne that immediately transports you to the tropical landscape of Rio. Granado Epoque Tropical, £110, libertylondon.com

On my radar… Nourishing skin care to make you glow and shine

Rise and shine Looking for a highlighter that gives you a glow while real skin shines through? This brightening and sheer complexion enhancer will not disappoint. Westman Atelier Super Loaded Liquid Highlight, £53, westman-atelier.com

Cheeky number The pigment-rich blushes by beauty writer Ateh Jewel are vegan, cruelty-free and include jojoba and squalane – all of which leaves you with a super- hydrating hit of colour. Ateh Jewel Blushers, £25, atehjewelbeauty.com

Milk and honey Celebrity beauty is rarely of interest to me, but Hailey Bieber’s milky essence delivers such intense nourishment to the skin, you can’t help but pay attention. Rhode Glazing Milk, £29, rhodeskin.com

