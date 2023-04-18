Brothers jailed for dealing heroin and crack cocaine to more than 1,000 people in Camden

(Left to right) Ayub, Adam, and Anwer Moalin from Camden (Met Police/ES composite)

Three brothers who exploited children and people with significant disabilities to deal Class A drugs to hundreds of north Londoners have been jailed.

Adam, Ayub, and Anwer Moalin, all in their 20s, ran the ‘Jeremy’ drugs line, which sold heroin and crack cocaine to around 1,000 people in the Camden area over a 10-month period.

Detectives began investigating them in December 2020 after the mobile phone that housed the drugs line was left abandoned in a vehicle used to run over a police officer, leaving them with “substantial” injuries.

The vehicle was hired under Adam Moalin’s name, and Anwer Moalin’s phone was also found inside the car.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime unit found Adam, 26, and Ayub, 27, led the drug distribution group, while their younger brother Anwer, 23, played a “significant” role, taking direction from both.

Scotland Yard says the brothers were responsible for “persistent and significant drug dealing of heroin and crack cocaine”.

Whilst running this line the brothers, who all lived in Maitland Park Villas in Camden, “ruthlessly” exploited children and people with significant disabilities to deal with drugs on their behalf.

The ‘Jeremy’ drugs line distributed 1,100 bulk text messages advertising drugs for sale, and sold approximately 5.3kgs of heroin and 1.72kgs of crack cocaine.

They were arrested on June 15, 2021, and charged.

They were found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, crack cocaine and heroin following a trial. They were sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday, to a total of 26-and-a-half years in prison.

Anwer was sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment, Ayub to eight years and nine months, and Adam to six years and nine months.

Detective Sergeant Ollie Wright, from Specialist Crime, said: “The sentences handed down today represent the severity of the criminality involved and reinforce the fact that the Met will not tolerate organised criminality on our streets and will always pursue those who seek to bring misery and harm to Londoners.

“The brothers ran an organised and lucrative criminal operation. During the investigation we identified a group whose sole objective was to profit from the most vulnerable in society over a significant amount of time.

“They have caused so much damage to the local community, they should be ashamed.

“We know that drug supply and violence on our streets are inextricably linked. Those involved cause misery to our communities, and we remain dedicated to bringing them before the courts.”