Brothers drown in popular NC mountain lake. One tried to save the other, sheriff says

Two brothers drowned in a popular lake in the North Carolina mountains after one went in to save the other, sheriff’s officials said after divers recovered the men’s bodies on Friday.

The brothers, 19-year-old Edgar Edwardo Garcia and 26-year-old Francisco Javier, were reported missing in Fontana Lake late Thursday afternoon, prompting an immediate search and rescue operation, Swain County Sheriff Curtis Cochran said on Facebook.

Javier went into the water after seeing Garcia struggle, WLOS reported, citing the sheriff.

The bothers were last seen at the T.A. Sandlin Bridge on the lake, according to the sheriff’s office.

The search was called off at 8:30 p.m. due to darkness and resumed Friday morning with the Henderson County Dive Team called in to help, the sheriff’s office said.

The bodies were recovered about 1:45 p.m. Friday, Cochran reported.

The sheriff’s office, Swain County Rescue Squad and N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission helped in the search.

On Facebook, Cochran thanked “everyone for their help and cooperation in this matter.”

Fontana Lake borders Great Smoky Mountains National Park and national forest land.

The 29-mile long lake is popular for boating, fishing and paddling. Hikers and mountain bikers traverse its lakeside trails.