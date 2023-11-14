Brothers, 14 and 18, arrested after shooting in northeast Calgary, charges pending

Police tape cordons off a scene where one person was killed by gunfire at the Trans Canada Centre in the city's northeast on Monday. (Jo Horwood/CBC - image credit)

Two teen brothers have been arrested and charges are pending after a shooting Monday in northeast Calgary that killed one person and injured two others.

Police said the brothers, 14 and 18, were taken into custody after witnesses at the scene described the getaway vehicle. This allowed officers to locate the suspects as they were fleeing and follow them to two residences.

"This is an incredible example of Calgarians and police working together to hold people involved in this gun violence responsible," said Sgt. Sean Gregson, speaking to the media on Tuesday.

Gregson said investigators believe the incident to be linked to ongoing organized crime violence in the city.

The man who was killed is thought to have been an intended target, while police remain unsure whether the two people who were injured in the shooting were targets or not.

Police said they responded at about 2 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a shooting in a parking lot at the Trans Canada Centre, in the 1400 block of 52nd Street N.E.

When they arrived, officers found a deceased man along with two other victims, a man and a woman.

EMS said the two patients were in life-threatening condition and were taken to hospital. Police said the two are now in stable condition.

Vehicle followed

Police said witnesses described the suspects and added they were driving a black truck.

Soon after, police observed a black truck being driven in northeast and southeast Calgary at high speeds. A police helicopter followed the truck to the parking lot at CF Chinook Centre, 6455 Macleod Trail S.W., where it was abandoned.

Police said the occupants then entered a waiting vehicle and fled to two residences, in the 3200 and 3400 blocks of 30A Avenue S.E.

Several individuals were taken into custody at the two residences. While charges are pending, the investigation remains open.

"We do believe that this [shooting] is connected to some of the ongoing violence [in the city]. Which ones specifically? We're still working on that right now," said Gregson.

An autopsy will take place Wednesday, when the victim's identity will be confirmed.

Police continue to search the two residences where the arrests were made.

Supt. Cory Daley said investigators are concerned by the young ages of the suspected offenders.

"The violence we're seeing is always highly motivated by drug trade or illicit forms of organized crime and how they make their money," Daley said. "And it's extremely concerning that we're seeing youth involved in this … how we're seeing youth be brought into this and utilized to their advantage."

This is the 18th homicide in Calgary so far this year.

Monday's incident marked the fifth shooting in five days in the city.