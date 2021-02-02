Brother of Rapper Uzzy Marcus Arrested After Allegedly Live-Streaming Himself with the Bodies of 2 Women
Vacaville Police Department Raymond Michael Weber
A California man has been arrested after allegedly live-streaming himself on social media holding a gun and showing two women lying motionless on the floor.
Raymond Michael Weber, 29, faces two counts of murder and is currently being held at the Solano County Jail, according to police.
Raymond is the older brother of local Sacramento rapper Marcus Weber, who goes by the stage name Uzzy Marcus, CBS News local affiliate CBS13 reports.
Police responded to a Vacaville, Ca., military housing complex around 12:42 a.m. on Sunday, after receiving reports from a neighbor that Raymond was inside the apartment live-streaming himself on social media holding a gun, according to the Vacaville Police Department.
The video also showed a woman and a teenage girl lying on the floor, not moving, the neighbor allegedly told police.
When officers arrived, Raymond — who was already wanted for an outstanding warrant for various felonies, including domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon — had barricaded himself inside the apartment, authorities said.
The SWAT and negotiations teams were called to the scene and, after unsuccessfully negotiating Raymond's surrender, police said Raymond was taken into custody "after a brief struggle - during which an officer utilized a taser."
Two women were found dead inside the apartment. Their cause of death and identities have not yet been released.
However, the victims are ages 27 and 15, police told CBS13.
Neighbors that live in the complex told CBS13 that they were shocked to hear the news of the deaths.
"It's disturbing as it sounds," a neighbor identified as Morgan Gardener told the news station.
Another neighbor, identified as Eddie C., said: "We had no idea of something like that going on."
A lawyer for Raymond could not be immediately identified to comment on his behalf.
Raymond was previously wanted by Sacramento police in 2014, for questioning and parole violation in connection with the murder of his then-girlfriend, 19-year-old Nicole Duarte, according to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department.
Sacramento police said Raymond's then-16-year-old brother Antoine Weber was suspected of killing Raymond's girlfriend and they believed that Raymond was at the scene during that time.
Antoine later pleaded no contest to the alleged crime, local ABC News affiliate ABC10 reports.