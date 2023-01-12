Brother of overdose victim plans to open brick-and-mortar story selling hard drugs in Vancouver

Jerry Martin says he hopes to open a brick-and-mortar shop selling tested heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and other substances once personal possession is decriminalized in the province on Jan. 31. (Justine Beaulieu-Poudrier/Radio-Canada - image credit)

As the possession of small amounts of hard drugs is set to be decriminalized in B.C. at the end of the month, one man says he wants to take safe supply to another level.

A three-year pilot project approved by Health Canada will decriminalize the possession of up to 2.5 grams of opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA in the province starting Jan. 31, for British Columbians age 18 and older.

Jerry Martin, 51, says he plans to open a brick-and-mortar store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to sell heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other substances he says will be tested and be safer for consumption than drugs bought on the street.

After spending 15 years on the street and getting sober from hard drugs, Martin says he feels he has a duty to help end the stigma around drug users and people on the Downtown Eastside — especially since his brother died of an overdose a couple of months ago.

He says every day a store like the one he envisions is not open is another day people are dying, or are in danger.

According to the latest data from the B.C. Coroners Service, 14,000 people have died since the province declared a public health emergency over the opioid and toxic drug crisis in 2016.

"Opioids and dying from those sort of things, it's a major part of the crisis but that's not the only part," he said, adding that "predators" on the Downtown Eastside often take advantage of people using and purchasing hard drugs.

"The fear of going down an alley and buying something. Getting robbed, getting sold something that isn't what it should be — fear and violence is the number one."

By having the drugs tested, Martin not only hopes to prevent overdoses and deaths, but also offer a safe place for people struggling with addiction.

His plan is to sell only to adults and offer 2.5 grams at a time, the permitted limit for personal possession under the pilot.

Every purchase will also come with a bit of education: Martin says he'll warn customers about the dangers of using drugs, and direct them toward neighbourhood resources that can help them get clean, give them a place to spend the night, or offer something to eat.

'Things should be getting tested beforehand': activist

Dana Larsen, a cannabis and drug policy reform activist who founded the free testing site called Get Your Drugs Tested in 2019, thinks Martin's idea will catch on.

"I think it's a good idea," Larsen told Radio-Canada.

"To try to create the safe drug supply it seems everyone agrees we need, but it's not being created by government or anyone else."

He says he anticipates a number of similar projects pop up across the city in the next year.

Larsen adds that on the streets, heroin has almost been completely replaced by fentanyl.

"These things should be getting tested beforehand," he said, speaking from the East Hastings testing site.

"They should be labelled, and people should know what they're getting beforehand, like with any other substance."

Decriminalization is not legalization: ministry

In an email, B.C.'s Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions said the decriminalization of people who use drugs is not the same as legalization.

"Mr. Martin's project is not within the scope of decriminalization," reads the statement.

"The selling (or trafficking) of controlled substances remains illegal."

The ministry says police will maintain the ability to enforce laws pertaining to drug trafficking after Jan. 31.

'It's just helping people'

While his business model has been mapped out, Martin is still looking for a commercial rental space, he says.

Though he isn't sure when he'll be able to open — and though he also fully expects police to arrest him and close down the shop once he does — he's adamant he'll follow through on his plan.

"It's just helping people," he said.

"I don't feel like I'm me unless I'm doing that."