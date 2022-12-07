‘He’s like my brother.’ Injury to Wolfpack’s Dusan Mahorcic felt by teammates

N.C. State’s Dusan Mahorcic sat on the court at Reynolds Coliseum, clearly in agony, his right leg badly injured as Wolfpack fans fell silent.

N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts knelt behind his player, his right arm draped over Mahorcic’s shoulder while also holding Mahorcic’s left hand, offering what support and consolation he could.

The Pack would beat Coppin State 94-72 as its backcourt of Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner combined for 62 points. But the loss of Mahorcic, and the pain he was suffering, was clearly felt by his teammates.

“It meant a lot to me,” Smith said. “It shows you it can end at any time. Anything can happen. Dusan plays hard for us. He gives us great minutes and great effort, day in and day out.”

Mahorcic, a rugged 6-10, 235-pound center, was fighting for a rebound and collided with Coppin State’s Kam’Ron Blue in the lane. He landed a little off balance, falling to the floor and grabbing his right leg.

Smith, stunned, ran 20 feet off the court, in anguish, bent over double, his hands over his face.

“He’s like my brother,” Smith later said.

The Wolfpack trainers and team doctors were quickly around Mahorcic, who appeared to sustain a knee injury. Keatts came out. Mahorcic needed help in leaving the court but refused to use a wheelchair.

“I just wanted to keep him calm,” Keatts said. “A lot of people look at them as my players. I look at them as my kids, and it’s hard to see any of your kids in that situation. I was there to calm him down and let him know we’re with him and praying for him.”

It was the second leg injury for Mahorcic in a little more than a year. He injured his right knee Nov. 27, 2021, against BYU while playing for Utah.

Mahorcic transferred to N.C. State after the 2021-22 season, giving the Wolfpack (8-2) some size and grit in the middle missing last season after a season-ending injury to center Manny Bates. The Serbia native started nine of the Pack’s first 10 games.

Mahorcic played 20 minutes Tuesday and had six rebounds and four assists before the injury. With Mahorcic out, D.J. Burns Jr. and Ernest Ross received extended minutes.

That could continue if Mahorcic is out long term, although Keatts would not speculate on how long Mahorcic could be sidelined.

Joiner, another graduate transfer to NCSU, is hoping for the best.

“Dusan came in, an older guy who knows what it takes,” Joiner said. “He knows this is his last year, so he’s going to get healthy and figure out what’s wrong with him and our athletic department will do everything it can for him to come back.”