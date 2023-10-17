Brother finds 12-year-old’s decomposing body under blanket — then dad flees, WI cops say

Police are looking for a man after they say his 12-year-old son was found dead in their house.

Romuan Moye, 45, is wanted on charges of chronic neglect and failing to report the death of a child, according to a criminal complaint obtained by McClatchy News.

Family members identified the victim as 12-year-old Jacarie Robinson, according to WITI.

“He was my everything. My everything. Jacarie was Jacarie. No matter what,” Jacarie’s brother Jay Moye told the outlet.

Robinson’s death has been ruled a homicide, according to WDJT.

According to a criminal complaint, three of Romuan Moye’s kids lived with him, but two had been with their mothers for the two weeks leading up to Jacarie’s body being found. Family members said they were trying to talk to Moye during that time but he “appeared to be agitated and nervous” and stopped them from seeing Robinson, WDJT reported.

A witness told investigators, “The Defendant has been keeping [Jacarie Robinson] away from the family for the past few months. During that time, the Defendant reported that [Jacarie Robinson] was acting ‘really bad,’” the criminal complaint said.

He also said Romuan Moye would allow the other children to leave the house with him, but not Jacarie, the complaint says.

Witnesses told WDJT they were concerned with how Jacarie looked.

“It’s like he had jogging pants on, a [hoodie] on, but like his jogging pants were kind of like swaying at his ankles, like you can tell he was super, super thin,” the outlet reported.

On Oct. 10, Jay Moye went to Romuan Moye’s home and when no one answered the door, he went inside, the criminal complaint says.

He was “immediately struck by the strong odor from inside” and “observed a human foot protruding from covers on the living room floor,” the criminal complaint says.

Jacarie’s body was extremely malnourished and emaciated and had several fractures to the boy’s arm and ribs, according to the medical examiner’s report, the criminal complaint says.

A witness said Romuan Moye was a “harsh” punisher, and that his punishment could last for weeks, but wasn’t often physical, according to the complaint.

“Right now, I just think as a family we just want to figure out everything for ourselves,” Jay Moye told WITI.

Police say more charges may be coming. If convicted, Romuan Moye could face up to 82 years in prison, WDJT reported.

