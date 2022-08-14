Brother of ex-Richardson NFL player Talib sought in youth league football game killing

A brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib shot to death a man in a Lancaster park on Saturday during a youth league football game, police said.

Yaqub Talib fired on the victim about 8:45 p.m. during a disagreement among coaches and the officiating crew, Lancaster police said.

Yaqub Tailb was not in custody Sunday, and police said a judge had issued a warrant for his arrest. The Dallas Morning News reported the relationship between Aqib Talib and Yaqub Talib.

Witnesses said Aqib Talib was at the game when the killing occurred, according to WFAA-TV.

The victim, whose name and age authorities did not release on Sunday, was shot in the 1700 block of Jefferson Street at a community park.

Aqib Talib attended Richardson Berkner High School. He retired from the NFL in 2020. He played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.

In June 2016, Aqib Talib was shot in the leg at a Dallas nightclub. The Dallas Morning News reported police said that Talib was one of two people who were shot during an altercation at the Vlive club. The other victim also suffered a non-life-threatening injury.