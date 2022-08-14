  • Oops!
Brother of ex-NFL CB Aqib Talib wanted for murder after alleged altercation at youth football game

Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
·1 min read
The brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib is wanted as the suspect in a murder in a Dallas suburb that followed an altercation at the end of a youth football game Saturday night.

The Lancaster (Texas) Police Department issued a press release stating that they dispatched officers to Lancaster Community Park Saturday night at 8:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers were told of a disagreement that had taken place between the coaching staff and officiating crew of a game that had taken place at the park.

Police said the disagreement turned into a physical altercation and that one of the persons involved fired a gun and shot a man. According to the release, the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not publicly identified the victim but identified Yaqub Talib as the suspect and said there is an active warrant for his arrest.

Lancaster is a suburb that is a little more than 15 miles south of Dallas.

Aqib Talib played in the NFL 12 seasons from 2008-19 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and a one-time All-Pro. He was a member of the Broncos team from 2016 that defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

A 2008 story posted to the official website of the Buccaneers that recounts Aqib Talib's path toward becoming a first-round draft pick identifies Yaqub as Aqib's older brother.

Aqib Talib was not mentioned in the Lancaster Police press release.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brother of ex-NFL CB Aqib Talib wanted for murder in Dallas suburb

