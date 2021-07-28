Brother in 'disbelief' after remains found 22 years after sister disappeared

Arlene McLean was last seen on Sept. 8, 1999, when she left her home in Eastern Passage, N.S. Police found what are suspected to be her remains in July 2021. (Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program - image credit)

When Troy McLean answered his phone one Wednesday afternoon earlier this month, what he heard on the other end was beyond anything he ever expected.

It was an RCMP officer telling him they'd found what are believed to be the remains of his sister, Arlene McLean, who was reported missing more than 20 years ago.

Her common-law partner and young son were both at their home in Eastern Passage, N.S., at the time of her disappearance. Arlene McLean drove away in the family car, a 1993 green, four-door Hyundai Elantra, around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, 1999.

Neither she, nor the car, were seen again.

"It leaves you in a little bit of shock, a little bit of disbelief," her brother said of the phone call from police. "It's good news, you know, after 22 years. It's bad news, it's sad news, it's weird news."

During the initial investigation, police suspected foul play. The province later offered a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for her disappearance.

In a news release Wednesday, Nova Scotia RCMP said police recovered the remains in the search for Arlene McLean, and were working with the medical examiner's office to conclusively identify them.

The force did not say in the release where the remains were found, or whether foul play is still suspected in the woman's disappearance.

The news of the discovery brought Troy McLean, who lives in Dieppe, N.B., a "huge amount of relief" and closure he wasn't sure he would ever get. Sadly, that closure came too late for his parents, who "went to their graves wondering" what happened to their only daughter.

He has since spoken with both his sister's partner, Cliff Hall, and their son, Kevin, and said the sense of closure extends to the whole family.

While he doesn't want to say he gave up hope, McLean stopped expecting a positive outcome somewhere down the road. He grieved his sister's death years ago, and figured if she ever showed up on his doorstep it would be like "winning the lottery." That was his coping strategy.

Whenever the news reported that police had found human remains anywhere in North America, he'd wonder if they were his sister's.

Reports of other missing people, in real life or on TV, and even lost dog posters, would trigger the painful notion that he lost his sister to some unknown event and would likely never get answers.

He's spent 22 years thinking up every plausible — and implausible — reason for his sister's disappearance.

"I'll go crazy on the weirdest conspiracy theories in the world, like did she lose her memory and she's got a life and met somebody? Moved over to Europe? You can go on and on and on," he said.

With the recent news, he's thankful his mind can stop wandering down that path.

McLean said he doesn't want to speculate about what happened on the night of his sister's disappearance, but he's grateful to police for finding her remains, no matter how long it took.

