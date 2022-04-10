Brosseau's pinch-hit HR sends Brewers past Cubs for 1st win

  • Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) waits to bat against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April, 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
    1/5

    Brewers Cubs Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) waits to bat against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April, 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April, 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
    2/5

    Brewers Cubs Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April, 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki, right, runs the bases and is greeted by Jonathan Villar, left, and first baseman Alfonso Rivas (67) after hitting a three run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April, 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
    3/5

    Brewers Cubs Baseball

    Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki, right, runs the bases and is greeted by Jonathan Villar, left, and first baseman Alfonso Rivas (67) after hitting a three run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April, 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) throws the ball against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April, 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
    4/5

    Brewers Cubs Baseball

    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) throws the ball against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April, 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega (66) is called out at second base on steal attempt by Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April, 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
    5/5

    Brewers Cubs Baseball

    Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega (66) is called out at second base on steal attempt by Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April, 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) waits to bat against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April, 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April, 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki, right, runs the bases and is greeted by Jonathan Villar, left, and first baseman Alfonso Rivas (67) after hitting a three run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April, 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) throws the ball against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April, 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega (66) is called out at second base on steal attempt by Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April, 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JAY COHEN
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Cubs
    Chicago Cubs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Milwaukee Brewers
    Milwaukee Brewers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Willy Adames
    Willy Adames
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mike Brosseau
    Mike Brosseau
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Brosseau's first career pinch-hit homer snapped a tie in the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Sunday for their first victory of the season.

Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez also went deep, helping the reigning NL Central champions overcome a shaky performance by Freddy Peralta. Christian Yelich had two hits and drove in a run.

After Brosseau connected, Milwaukee's vaunted bullpen took over.

Brad Boxberger (1-0) worked the seventh, stranding a runner on third when Jonathan Villar was retired on a close call at first base that was upheld by a replay review. Devin Williams then got three outs before Josh Hader pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save.

Seiya Suzuki hit his first major league homer for Chicago, and Marcus Stroman pitched five effective innings in his Cubs debut. The Cubs were trying to go 3-0 for the first time since 2016.

With two outs and runners on first and second in the first, Suzuki drove a 3-1 pitch from Peralta deep to center field. Suzuki, who signed an $85 million, five-year contract with the Cubs last month, also had three RBIs during Saturday's 9-0 win.

Stroman, who finalized a $71 million, three-year contract with Chicago on Dec. 1, allowed one run and two hits. The right-hander struck out three and walked three.

Stroman exited with a 3-1 lead, but the Brewers jumped all over Jesse Chavez in the sixth. Yelich doubled home Adames, and Tellez hit a one-out drive to right-center for his first homer of the season.

The Cubs tied it at 4 on two wild pitches by Jake Cousins with two outs in the bottom half, but the Brewers went ahead to stay on Brosseau's drive to center against Daniel Norris (0-1).

Peralta, who went 10-5 with a 2.81 ERA for Milwaukee last year, allowed three hits, struck out six and walked four in four innings.

It was a tough opening series for the Brewers' front three starters of Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Peralta. They yielded 13 earned runs and 10 walks in 12 2/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: OF Ian Happ was out of the starting lineup. He left Saturday's 9-0 victory after he was hit on the left knee by a pitch in the seventh inning. “He's doing all right,” manager David Ross said. With the off day on Monday, Ross said it just made sense to give him another day. ... LHP Wade Miley (elbow inflammation) felt good after playing catch Saturday, according to Ross. He was slated to play catch again before taking Monday off. ... RHP Alec Mills (low back strain) was scheduled to throw a simulated game in Arizona on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser starts Monday at Baltimore. Houser went 10-6 with a 3.22 ERA in 28 appearances last year. LHP Bruce Zimmermann pitches for the Orioles in their home opener.

Cubs: Following an off day, LHP Drew Smyly starts Tuesday at Pittsburgh. The 32-year-old Smyly went 11-4 with a 4.48 ERA in 29 games, 23 starts, for Atlanta last year. Former Cubs LHP José Quintana pitches for the Pirates in their home opener.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race

    Canadian short track speed skater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. The 37-year-old from Sainte-Julie, Que., had a storybook ending to his Olympic

  • More Black hockey players in western Quebec say they've faced racial slurs

    More Black minor hockey players in western Quebec are coming forward with allegations of racial slurs less than a week after another Black player spoke out. On Monday, Hockey Outaouais and the team L'Intrépide de Gatineau confirmed in a statement they have launched an investigation after two of the team's players said they were subjected to racist remarks. One of those players, Anthony Allain-Samaké, told Radio-Canada the bullying led him to quit the team. "Being called the N-word was still quit

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Blue Jays waste early lead, fail to sweep Rangers

    Jonah Heim had two hits and three runs batted in, including a two-run homer, as the Texas Rangers rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Sunday.

  • How the Raptors slowed down Joel Embiid

    On this edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk takes a look at how the Toronto Raptors schemed to keep 76ers MVP candidate Joel Embiid from going off on them in their previous matchup.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin has wrist surgery; expected to make full recovery

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game