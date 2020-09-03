Brosseau gets revenge as Rays beat Yankees again, 5-2

NEW YORK — Mike Brosseau got some revenge against the New York Yankees, hitting two home runs as the Tampa Bay Rays topped their AL East rivals again with a 5-2 victory Wednesday night.

A night after Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman threw a 101 mph fastball over his head, Brosseau posted his second career multi-homer game and the first-place Rays ended the season series with an 8-2 edge.

Chapman was handed a three-game suspension by Major League Baseball that he's appealing. New York manager Aaron Boone and Tampa Bay counterpart Kevin Cash both received a one-game ban and served it Wednesday night.

Brosseau capped Tampa Bay’s four-run first inning against Jordan Montgomery (2-2) when he hit a 2-2 curve an estimated 420 feet into the visitors' bullpen beyond the left- centre fence. Brosseau made it 5-0 in the fifth by hitting an 0-1 fastball into the Yankees' bullpen in right- centre .

Brosseau had three hits and batted .500 (7 for 14) with three homers and seven RBIs against the Yankees this season.

Randy Arozarena also connected for the AL East leaders, hitting a two-run homer two batters into the game on Montgomery’s seventh pitch.

The Rays improved to 20-4 in their last 24 games and moved 4 1/2 games ahead of the Yankees. Tampa Bay also avoided consecutive losses for the first time since a five-game skid from July 29 to Aug. 2.

There was no retaliation by the Rays a night after Cash seemed to threaten the Yankees in the wake of Chapman's pitch by saying: “And the last thing I’ll say on this is I got a whole damn stable full of guys that throw 98 mph. Period.”

The only hit batter was Hunter Renfroe in the fifth. He was plunked in the leg by Yankees reliever Ben Heller, who was ejected by first base umpire Chad Fairchild.

Tampa Bay right-hander Charlie Morton returned after missing three weeks with right shoulder inflammation and pitched two-plus hitless innings while being limited to 38 pitches. John Curtiss (2-0) followed Morton and pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

Montgomery got only two outs and allowed four runs on five hits.

Clint Frazier homered for the Yankees, who are 4-9 in their last 13 games. DJ LeMahieu hit an RBI single in the ninth, but Peter Fairbanks retired Luke Voit to end it.

DRONE DELAY

The game was delayed five minutes due to a drone hovering over the outfield in the first as the Yankees batted.

Center fielder Manuel Margot first noticed it and alerted the umpires after a 1-1 pitch to Luke Voit. Umpires then briefly pulled the Rays off the field and looked at the sky waiting for the drone to leave before resuming play.

It was the third drone delay in the majors this season.

On Aug. 4, a game between Pittsburgh and Minnesota was delayed nine minutes, and Tampa Bay’s game in Boston on Aug. 13 was delayed for about four minutes.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: RHP Nick Anderson (forearm) threw 20 pitches in a simulated game. ... LHP Ryan Yarbrough (groin) played catch and will throw a bullpen Friday. … INF-OF Brian O’Grady was optioned to the alternate site to make room for Morton.

Yankees: SS Gleyber Torres (strained left quad/hamstring) is expected to start playing intrasquad games at the alternate training site Thursday.

UP NEXT

Rays: Host the Miami Marlins in the opener of a three-game series Friday. Rookie LHP Josh Fleming (2-0, 1.74 ERA) opposes RHP Pablo López (3-2, 2.10).

Yankees: Visit the crosstown New York Mets in a makeup Thursday for the final Subway Series game of the season. LHP J.A. Happ (1-1, 4.05 ERA) opposes RHP Robert Gsellman (0-0, 4.19).

___

Larry Fleisher, The Associated Press