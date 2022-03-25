Brossard, Quebec's 12th-largest city, to finally get its own police station

Longueuil police Chief Fady Dagher says the creation of a police station for the city of Brossard is in keeping with his philosophy of community policing. (Jonathan Morin/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore, has grown by 20 per cent in the last decade, yet it's the only Quebec municipality with more than 50,000 residents without its own police station.

But that's finally going to change.

"We have at least 1,500 businesses on our territory, major economic development projects, three REM (Réseau express métropolitain) stations, and we will very soon pass the milestone of 100,000 residents," said Brossard Mayor Doreen Assaad.

Assaad credits Catherine Fournier, the new mayor of Longueuil who was elected last November, with pushing the project forward.

"The police station in Brossard quickly became one of our team's priorities," said Fournier.

The population of Brossard has increased by 20 per cent in the last 10 years, making it the 12th-biggest city in the province. It's served by the Longueuil police service, which is also responsible for Boucherville, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Saint-Lambert and Longueuil.

Urgent calls are all answered within two or three minutes, said Longueuil police Chief Fady Dagher.

However, a station in Brossard will bring the police closer to that population, Dagher said.

Longueuil's police chief has been focused on developing his service as a model of community policing. He told Radio-Canada the new station is in keeping with that model.

"There will probably be some hiring, especially for reception at the counter. And there will be staff transfers to that position. We will see how we will do it," he said.

The Longueuil agglomeration council's security committee will be going over the details, such as site selection and cost estimates. The new station is expected to open in 2023.

"We couldn't have gone faster than we are at the moment,'' said Fournier. ''There is the determination and the political will to move as quickly as possible. Especially with the opening of the REM this fall, this is a priority issue."