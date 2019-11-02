Brosmer rallies New Hampshire past Villanova 28-20

DUNHAM, N.H. (AP) -- Max Brosmer threw three touchdown passes, two to Dylan Laube in the second half to rally New Hampshire to a 28-20 win over Villanova on Saturday.

Villanova led 20-7 at the half but had four punts in the second half before Randall Harris and Evan Horn ended the last two possessions with interceptions. Horn's second pick, inside the 10, came with 14 seconds left.

Brosmer completed 25 of 32 passes for 276 yards and one interception. He capped an 80-yard game-opening drive with a 15-yard strike to Brian Espanet. Villanova scored three touchdowns, with Daniel Smith running for one and passing for another, to build the halftime lead.

The first Brosmer-Laube scoring hookup, covering 21 yards, put New Hampshire up 21-20 with 5:34 to go in the fourth quarter. The second, for 21 yards, came with 8:49 to play.

New Hampshire (5-3, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association), had 403 yards of total offense.

Villanova (6-3, 3-3) piled up 398 yards with Smith going 21 of 40 for 313.