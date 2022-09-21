Bros Star Billy Eichner Brings Back Billy on the Street After Nearly 3 Years — with Paul Rudd!

Billy on the Street is back with a bang!

After nearly three years, Billy Eichner's hit series — on which he asks celebrities and civilians crazy, funny and slightly obscure questions while they roam the streets of New York City — has returned, with "famous and beloved straight man" Paul Rudd.

In the new episode posted to the show's YouTube channel on Tuesday, Eichner, 44, and Rudd, 53, run around the Big Apple in support of Eichner's upcoming romantic comedy Bros.

Among the hilarious interactions is one between the pair and a man who asks Rudd, after the Ant-Man actor and Eichner ask if he will go see Bros in the theater, "Can you physically carry me there?"

As Rudd obliges, Eichner yells, "WE'RE CARRYING THIS MAN TO BROS!"

The new episode of Billy on the Street — which first premiered in 2011 — is Eichner's first since December 2019, when he enlisted Mariah Carey for a special Christmas-themed installment.

And amid COVID-19 restrictions lifting in New York City last summer, Eichner told PEOPLE he was looking forward to going back outside and make more Billy on the Street magic.

"I'm socially awkward, even under normal circumstances, like many people," he said in July 2021 on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. "But honestly, I'm so excited to enter the world again and see people. That's mostly how I'm feeling."

He added, "I want to have fun. I want to travel. I want to socialize."

Eichner, who stars in Bros and co-wrote the Universal Pictures film with Neighbors filmmaker Nicholas Stoller, headlines an all-LGBTQ cast in a movie touted as the "first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They're both very busy."

And in a recent Variety cover story, the actor and comedian said he thinks the sex scenes in his new movie push the envelope — in a good way.

"To this day, I'm waiting for someone at the studio to call me and go, 'You know, now that we think about it, you've gone too far.' But it never happened," Eichner said. "There's part of me that realized some of this would be eye-opening for certain people in the audience, and I loved that too."

He continued, "I was like, 'Great! Let's surprise people. Let's shock them.' Sacha Baron Cohen doesn't worry about that — why should I?"

Bros is in theaters Sept. 30.