Bros cast just wants you to laugh — even if their queer sex scenes remind you of Jackass

Joey Nolfi
·10 min read
Bros cast just wants you to laugh — even if their queer sex scenes remind you of Jackass

With today's arrival of Billy Eichner's new romantic comedy Bros — one of the first major studio rom-coms about a same-sex couple — it's clear there's history to be made for the LGBTQIA+ community. What isn't clear to its writer-star, however, is how (or, more importantly, why) the film's awkwardly funny scenes of intimacy reminded one heterosexual audience member of MTV's doofus-centric stunt show Jackass.

"We had one young, straight, twentysomething guy in Chicago at a focus group," Eichner tells EW in our exclusive Around the Table interview with the film's cast and crew. "I asked him, 'What'd you think of the sex scenes between me and Luke?' They're mostly played for physical comedy, and he said, 'It kind of reminded me of Jackass. It made me uncomfortable, but it was so hilarious. I didn't care, it was just funny.' I thought that was heartwarming and endearing…. if it's funny, they embrace it."

BROS.
BROS.

'Bros' cast sits down for EW's 'Around the Table' interview.

Eichner is clearly tickled by the unorthodox comparison, but acknowledges that such a response isn't entirely unwarranted: Outside of Hulu's Happiest Season and Fire Island, audiences haven't had much of a blueprint for how to consume queer rom-coms in the mainstream. And as much as Bros is about representing the quintessentially queer experience in ways that have yet to be seen at the theatrical studio level, Eichner appears pleased that his film — about two "emotionally unavailable" gays, Bobby (Eichner) and Aaron (Luke Macfarlane) who fall in love — looks poised to bridge gaps to other communities.

But the road there wasn't easy, and Bros' success is built on the backs of sidelined LGBTQ performers and projects that came before it. Below, Eichner, Luke Macfarlane, Ts Madison, Jim Rash, Miss Lawrence, director Nick Stoller, and producer Judd Apatow exclusively tell EW how they got there in our latest Around the Table discussion. Watch the full video above, and read on for a breakdown of memorable moments from the chat.

0:05 — Eichner and Macfarlane discuss why Bobby and Aaron are at their sexiest when they're raw and real, making them a genuine rom-com couple with relatable flourish. "They're trying to one-up each other about who's more emotionally unavailable when we meet them, but, of course, to fall in love, you have to let your guard down and be vulnerable," Eichner says of their unique attraction. "I think they like each other but are a little scared of each other."

3:08RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 winner Symone (who's a "superstar," Eichner says) has a small out-of-drag role in the film that the Billy on the Street performer actively pursued her for, after years of Hollywood "diminishing" the power of drag performers and relegating them to stereotypical characters.

4:54 — Madison remembers feeling Symone's star power when she was a guest judge on the queen's Drag Race season. "Every time that I saw Symone come around the corner to the Main Stage, I just knew she had this thing about her," she recalls. "If anybody from all the seasons has embodied RuPaul, Symone is very, very close, because she's thin and she looks good in blonde, but she has that 'it' thing that RuPaul has, and knows how to turn it on and turn it off, so I was so happy when I knew that she was cast in the movie with me."

9:38 — The cast share their war stories as queer people rising through the industry. "You want the world to see that you're more than this one thing," Eichner says. "LGBTQ characters in mainstream projects have often been painted in very broad strokes. There's little nuance, we're one-dimensional or two-dimensional, the wacky neighbor or the best friend, counseling the leading lady on how her love life can be fulfilled. This was my opportunity to say that we're complicated people, we're hypocritical, we can change on a dime, we don't know what we want, we do know what we want, we're just human."

PEOPLE and EW 2022 TIFF Portrait Studio
PEOPLE and EW 2022 TIFF Portrait Studio

Ari + Louise Nick Stoller, Billy Eichner, and Luke MacFarlane from 'Bros.'

10:16 — Miss Lawrence remembers working on "quite a few projects" where she was "the only LGBTQ person" on set. "I was met with a lot of pushback. I don't know if the audience is ready for this, they won't get it, I'm not a trans person, I'm not drag, I'm not a masculine-performing gay person, so, what is it?" she says. "It caused me to develop impostor syndrome. It made me show up and be the best at my character…. because I knew what I was up against and powers questioning why I was there or why the character was being exposed."

11:56 — Macfarlane, perhaps best known for his work on several Hallmark holiday romance films, says he was asked to play into gay clichés on a murder-themed TV project. "I won't name it by name, but I was a ballet teacher, and he ended up murdering a girl, but because they wanted me to be the decoy…. the director asked me [to] 'maybe be more flamboyant,' so I was asked to play into a stereotype of a gay person, because we wouldn't think the gay person would end up raping and murdering the ballet student," he explains. "But he did!"

13:03 —"Usually the trans woman is always asked to play the prostitute, she's always asked to be killed by the man or to just have sex," Madison adds. "I remember when I first started working in television, and it was RuPaul who gave me my first break. I did the Gay for Play show…. one of the producers*, while we were on commercial break, was like, 'Oh, Ts, we didn't want you here at first, but you're doing great, we're so glad you're here,'" she says. "In my mind, I had to say, Madison, tear this place up a different way, smile, do your job, and don't let Ru down. But I was ready to tear that place up [like], this doesn't have anything to do with you, Ru wanted me here." [*Madison later clarified to EW that a network crew member — not a member of the World of Wonder production staff — said this to her.]

15:00 — Miss Lawrence notes that micro-aggressive moments on set "can eff up your performance and your concentration" as a queer person. "I worked on a project, and I remember the first day of taping, after the first scene, someone came up to me, like, 'I'm watching the monitor and you are just killing it, and to think, when they told me your part, I was like, yeah right, no way, never!" she says. "And I'm like, what? You're telling me this?" She later recalls another exchange with an actor told their director that they thought her character was "just too much for TV," and she still had to work with them despite knowing their opposition to her role. "I wanted to wear her out, I wanted to fight her," Lawrence continues. "But I knew it was going to be on the queen, they were going to blame the queen, so, I had to sit there and hold my composure."

19:07 — Eichner explains how he booked Debra Messing for a hilarious supporting role as an "ally" donor to for Bobby's LGBTQ+ History Museum. "At one point we said, this museum would have a straight ally who's a celebrity who wants to donate…. I don't know when, but Debra Messing's name popped into our head," explains Eichner. "She seemed like the perfect person. She's been on Billy on the Street a couple times, she was always so game and so fun. She crushes it, the audience bursts out into applause at every screening I've been to."

19:53 — Adds Stoller: "I don't know if this is true, but she told me this is the first time she's cursed on camera. Debra Messing cursing is the funniest thing ever."

20:03 — Eichner also reveals how —and why — he secured A-list cameos from other performers at the end of the film, like Amy Schumer, Ben Stiller, Kenan Thompson, and Seth Meyers, all of whom play historical figures in Bobby's museum. "We liked the idea that, because we're building this LGBTQ History Museum, that Aaron, Luke's character, would automatically think of Night at the Museum because that's his way in, his family loves those movies and for me, my character, those movies are conventional, and Bobby kind of mocks him," Eichner says. "As a way of Bobby, at the end, showing that he's learning to listen and embrace his partner's ideas, we bridged Night at the Museum and the gay museum, and that's where Ben Stiller comes in." Adds Stoller: "They all just said yes, and they're all busy people."

22:31 — There's a scene in the film where Bobby and Aaron go to the movies on one of their first dates. The fictional in-movie movie, The Treasure Inside, is about "two closeted frontiersmen in the California Gold Rush," whom the crew "considered at one point shooting scenes for" with real straight actors in the roles. "We never ended up shooting those scenes, ultimately, I guess they weren't necessary. That would've been fun," says Eichner. "It certainly would take an actor who had a sense of humor about themselves because they were kind of the butt of the joke," Macfarlane adds.

PEOPLE and EW 2022 TIFF Portrait Studio
PEOPLE and EW 2022 TIFF Portrait Studio

Ari + Louise Dot-Marie Jones, Jim Rash, Miss Lawrence, TS Madison, and Eve Lindley

23:50 — Miss Lawrence envisions what mainstream studio rom-coms might look like when trans women or non-binary people land leading roles in studio-funded love stories. "I do think there will be moments like this, where there's a trans story, a love story, a gender-non-binary love story that happens," Lawrence says. "I think this movie serves endless opportunities for what we can become and what we will now look like in film. I would love to see somebody like myself or one of the girls fall in love with a piece of trade, honey…. then the trade decides he tried this and [thinks he likes] it and he wants to continue, and it turns into, how does he break this to his family? Which, it all turns into a comedy — especially when you're talking about Black folk."

Madison wants audiences to think of her in leading rom-com roles, too: "Imagine me as Julia Roberts, honey, and my knight of shining armor pulls up in a limousine and takes me home."

26:50 — While Bros, at its core, is a specific, nuanced story about LGBTQ romance, Eichner just wants audiences to see the film as a comedy, more than anything. "We had one young, straight, twentysomething guy in Chicago at a focus group. I asked him, 'What'd you think of the sex scenes between me and Luke?'" Eichner recalls. "They're mostly played for physical comedy, and he said, 'It kind of reminded me of Jackass. It made me uncomfortable, but it was so hilarious. I didn't care, it was just funny.' I thought that was heartwarming and endearing…. if it's funny, they embrace it."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Cozzolino, Hickey lead Canada to 2nd straight win at International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team improved to 2-0 at the International Para Hockey Cup with a commanding 5-2 win over the International Para Hockey Team (IPH) on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Dominic Cozzolino and Liam Hickey each scored twice, while captain Tyler McGregor added a short-handed goal in the third period to help seal the victory at RT Torax Arena. The Canadians jumped ahead with a three-goal second period and maintained momentum while outshooting their opponents 23-7. The IPH Team con

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Oilers' Jay Woodcroft tops polarizing list of 'best looking' NHL coaches

    Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter — yes, that Darryl Sutter — ranked second.

  • Royal Canadian Mint releases coin celebrating 50th anniversary of 1972 Summit Series

    OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Mint is commemorating the anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series with a $2 coin celebrating Canada's hockey triumph over the Soviet Union The 1972 Summit Series was an eight-game contest between Canada and the USSR, with games scheduled across Canada and in Moscow. The mint released the commemorative toonie into circulation Wednesday, on the 50th anniversary of Canadian hockey hero Paul Henderson's series-winning goal on Russian netminder Vladislav Tretiak. The coins,

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Devils hope they have right mix of youth, veterans

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have been one of the youngest teams in the past four seasons and missed the playoffs every time. The COVID-19 pandemic year was the only one in which they came close to making the postseason, only because the league increased the number of playoff teams from 16 to 24 to compensate for a shortened season. The story is getting old, but the kids are, too, and the Devils' Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt want to do something about it. There's no d

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs