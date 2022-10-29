From Bros to Bansky: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment

·8 min read
<span>Photograph: Nicole Rivelli/AP</span>
Photograph: Nicole Rivelli/AP

Going out: Cinema

Bros
Out now
Bobby (Billy Eichner) and Aaron (Luke Macfarlane) are the star-crossed lovers in this romcom patterned after the likes of When Harry Met Sally. That both are male is rare in mainstream romcoms – but the main reason to see Bros is simply that it’s a good time at the movies.

Triangle of Sadness
Out now
If you watched Titanic and thought it would’ve been great to see more of the first-class passengers get their comeuppance, this is the comedy for you. Set mostly on a luxury liner well stocked with nightmarish examples of humanity (arms dealers, oligarchs, influencers), this lot won’t be gliding calmly away in a convenient lifeboat any time soon.

Barbarian
Out now
The wisdom of deciding to stay in a rental apartment that has been double-booked be damned: this is a great horror premise – and, in fact, you may find yourself surprised by how it all plays out in writer-director Zach Cregger’s fun and twisty take on the traditional home invasion horror.

The Thing (40th Anniversary 4K Restoration)
Out now
A shape-shifting monster is on the loose and it could be anyone … but enough about this year’s prime ministers. One of the most brilliant movies of all time, horror or otherwise, John Carpenter’s seminal monster movie is an exercise in paranoid tension. Catherine Bray

* * *

Going 0ut: Gigs

Confidence Man
Tour starts London, 1 to 25 November
Channelling the ludicrous house anthems of the 90s, Confidence Man’s second album, Tilt, felt like a nostalgia-hewn burst of joy when it arrived in April. Following their UK TV debut on Later … , the Australian duo return to these shores to inject some feelgood energy into the bleakest of winters. Michael Cragg

Kendrick Lamar
Tour starts Glasgow, 2 to 16 November
Pitched more as an experimental theatre show than a gig (guests include PPE-clad “nurses”, a ventriloquist’s dummy and Helen Mirren), Lamar’s tour in support of May’s multilayered Mr Morale & the Big Steppers is unlike any other rap show. While it leans heavily on that album, expect some crowdpleasers woven into the drama. MC

Andrew McCormack Trio
1 November, Pizza Express Jazz Club, London; 4 November, Verdict, Brighton
The UK pianist-composer has a signature flair for lyrical themes that sound familiar and startling, while as a player he draws inspiration from Thelonious Monk, Keith Jarrett and Vijay Iyer, but without cloning anybody. These trio gigs launch a dynamic new album, Terra Firma. John Fordham

Ainadamar
29 October, 2 & 5 November, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
Osvaldo Golijov’s 2003 opera, which reimagines the life of the Andalucían poet and playwright Federico García Lorca, finally gets its UK stage premiere. Directed and choreographed by Deborah Colker and conducted by Stuart Stratford; mezzo Samantha Hankey takes the role of Lorca, with Lauren Fagan as the actor Margarita Xirgu. Andrew Clements

* * *

Going out: Art

Henry Fuseli
Courtauld Gallery, London, to 8 January
Sensual, slightly depraved drawings and watercolours by the artist whose painting The Nightmare is on the covers of many gothic novels. Fuseli was a friend of William Blake and loved by Mary Wollstonecraft. These erotic drawings have a graphic brilliance and intensity that makes you want more of his surreal genius.

The Art of Banksy
Media City, Salford, to 8 January
Is Banksy the best artist of our time? Or the worst? Make up your own mind in this touring exhibition of his work that’s already a global hit. However, heed the caution that it was not created or authorised by the elusive prankster. An elevation of rebellion into art.

Stephen Cripps
Turner Contemporary, Margate, to 8 January
The life and work of this British conceptual artist, who died in 1982 aged 29, are recreated through films, sound recordings, photography and his engaging drawings. Influenced by Jean Tinguely, he set out to create powerful performances and events that only existed in the moment. Can those moments be recaptured?

To Be Read at Dusk
Dickens Museum, London, to 5 March
The Signal-Man by Charles Dickens is the scariest ghost story ever written, while A Christmas Carol is the most heartwarming. This show explores Dickens’s sceptical fascination with the supernatural, from haunted houses to magic tricks. It showcases his ghostly tales with early copies as well as eerie illustrations. Jonathan Jones

* * *

Going out: Stage

Tartuffe
Birmingham Rep, to 5 November
Molière’s whip-smart comedy about a chancer with the gift of the gab has been relocated to Birmingham by Emmy award-winning writers Anil Gupta and Richard Pinto (Goodness Gracious Me). Miriam Gillinson

Tammy Faye
Almeida theatre, London, to 3 December
Hotly anticipated new musical about American evangelist Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker. With songs by Elton John and Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, it stars Andrew Rannells and Katie Brayben and is written by the brilliant James Graham. MG

Tanz
Battersea Arts Centre, 1 to 3 November
A wild-looking ride from Austrian choreographer Florentina Holzinger featuring motorbikes, acrobatics, naked women aged between 20 and 80 and the subversion of all sorts of ideas about beauty and the female body. Holzinger’s experimental dance theatre makes its UK debut after acclaim on the continent. Lyndsey Winship

Adam Kay
Tour starts Glasgow, to 14 Nov
Following the brilliant TV adaptation of his 2017 memoir This Is Going to Hurt, the obstetrician turned comedian hits the road to tell his own heart-rending story in his own acerbic words – this time with fresh material taken from his latest book, Undoctored. Rachel Aroesti

Staying in: Streaming

The White Lotus
31 October, 9pm, Now & Sky Atlantic
Part murder-mystery, part comedy of manners, Mike White’s deliciously droll Hawaii-set drama was the TV highlight of 2021. Now we’re getting this Sicily-based sequel of sorts, with a fresh clutch of spoilt guests played by a tantalising new cast (Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Michael Imperioli) – plus original star Jennifer Coolidge, who reprises her role as the mercurial Tanya.

How Green Was My Valley
2 November, 10.15pm, BBC Four & iPlayer
The golden age of TV may be ongoing, but it’s still worth carving out time for archival gems. This classic drama about a Victorian family reckoning with modernity in the Rhondda valley is airing on the BBC for the first time since 1976 – prefaced by a new introduction by its Bafta-winning star Siân Phillips.

Blockbuster
3 November, Netflix
Yes, there is something mildly ironic about the streaming giant eulogising the late video rental service – but hopefully that won’t be the funniest thing about this knockabout sitcom from Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Vanessa Ramos. Set in the last remaining Blockbuster store in the US, it’s also an unusually un-murdery addition to the genre of true-story TV.

Munya Chawawa: How to Survive a Dictator
3 November, 10pm, Channel 4 & All 4
Of all the pandemic-famous social media skit-makers, Chawawa seems most likely to be able to convert his online hype into mainstream stardom. First came a Taskmaster stint, now the British-Zimbabwean comedian has made this experimental documentary about Robert Mugabe – which ambitiously combines archive footage, sketches and interviews with friends, foes and victims. Rachel Aroesti

* * *

Staying in: Games

Bayonetta 3
Out now, Nintendo Switch
Bayonetta is a badass, hypersexualised but still paradoxically empowering witch who kills gods with her hair. Your reaction to this description will tell you everything you need to know about whether you should buy it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Out now, all platforms
There have been so many Call of Duty games that you’d be forgiven for glazing over at the prospect of another, but this is a sequel to one of the best-loved games this series has ever produced. Keza MacDonald

* * *

Staying in: Albums

Dragonette – Twennies
Out now
Now a solo vehicle for singer-songwriter Martina Sorbara, the Canadian exponents of elegant synthpop release their fifth album. Buoyant lead single New Suit defiantly touches on the recent personnel changes, while the glitter-bomb title track acts as a treatise on pop’s long slog: “The more I get it, the less I want it.”

Cakes da Killa – Svengali
Out now
A leading figure in the explosion of queer hip-hop in the early 2010s, Rashard Bradshaw returns with this second album. Charting a love affair from inception to implosion, Svengali finds the New Jersey-born rapper exploring that pocket between house and hip-hop on tracks such as the silken Drugs Du Jour and the head-knocking W4TN.

Tom Odell – Best Day of My Life
Out now
This speedy follow-up to 2021’s experimental Monsters finds Odell, now an independent artist, stripping his ornate pop-rock back to just piano and vocal. It works a treat on Flying :)) and the delicate title track, both of which contrast pretty piano figures with lyrics that cling desperately to hope.

Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
Out now
Pop’s go-to producer Fred Gibson mines his bank of found sound mobile phone recordings again for this third instalment of his diary-like album series. More dance-leaning than parts 1 and 2, Actual Life 3 ushers in big emotional crescendos via snatches of looped vocals that slowly become healing mantras. Michael Cragg

* * *

Staying in: Brain food

Storyville: A Story of Bones
3 November, 9pm, BBC Four
This moving, impressionistic film follows an environmental officer on the south Atlantic island of Saint Helena who, on discovering a mass burial ground of 8,000 formerly enslaved Africans, seeks to honour their memory.

Object of Sound: The Wonders of Songwriting
Podcast
Critic Hanif Abdurraqib launches an insightful miniseries on the art of songcraft. Featuring in-depth discussions with songwriters Ravyn Lenae, Nick Hakim and Carly Rae Jepsen, Abdurraqib traces the process of turning an idea into a listenable reality.

Radical Philosophy archive
Online
To mark the 50th anniversary of leftwing philosophical journal Radical Philosophy, its entire archive is now available online. Read Foucault’s 70s interviews on prisons, Judith Butler on the ethical duties of resistance, and other intellectual heavyweights. Ammar Kalia

Latest Stories

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Canadiens' Carey Price reveals recent struggles with alcoholism

    Price spoke to The Athletic recently about his battle with alcoholism and what life has looked like over the past year since he left rehab.

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Jets soar past Blues as Hellebuyck nets shutout

    WINNIPEG — The Jets came through for their sick head coach. Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey set up two goals as Winnipeg defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-0 before 13,936 fans at Canada Life Centre with head coach Rick Bowness nursing an illness at home on Monday. Morrissey assisted on goals by forwards Sam Gagner and Mark Scheifele. Forwards Morgan Barron and Cole Perfetti, into an empty net, also scored. “I’m sure (Bowness) was happy watching that one,” Scheifele said. “Hopefully, that picks his s

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • Jays outfielder George Springer undergoes surgery on right elbow to remove bone spur

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has had a bone spur removed from his right elbow. The club announced on Thursday that the operation in Dallas was a success. The nagging injury in Springer's dominant arm bothered him for most of the season and limited his play. Despite this, he had a .267 batting average with 25 home runs, 76 runs batted in, 14 stolen bases and was named a nominee for the Silver Slugger award earlier Thursday. A Blue Jays spokesman says Springer is expected to make a

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat