From Bros to Bansky: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment

Going out: Cinema

Bros

Out now

Bobby (Billy Eichner) and Aaron (Luke Macfarlane) are the star-crossed lovers in this romcom patterned after the likes of When Harry Met Sally. That both are male is rare in mainstream romcoms – but the main reason to see Bros is simply that it’s a good time at the movies.

Triangle of Sadness

Out now

If you watched Titanic and thought it would’ve been great to see more of the first-class passengers get their comeuppance, this is the comedy for you. Set mostly on a luxury liner well stocked with nightmarish examples of humanity (arms dealers, oligarchs, influencers), this lot won’t be gliding calmly away in a convenient lifeboat any time soon.

Barbarian

Out now

The wisdom of deciding to stay in a rental apartment that has been double-booked be damned: this is a great horror premise – and, in fact, you may find yourself surprised by how it all plays out in writer-director Zach Cregger’s fun and twisty take on the traditional home invasion horror.

The Thing (40th Anniversary 4K Restoration)

Out now

A shape-shifting monster is on the loose and it could be anyone … but enough about this year’s prime ministers. One of the most brilliant movies of all time, horror or otherwise, John Carpenter’s seminal monster movie is an exercise in paranoid tension. Catherine Bray

Going 0ut: Gigs

Confidence Man

Tour starts London, 1 to 25 November

Channelling the ludicrous house anthems of the 90s, Confidence Man’s second album, Tilt, felt like a nostalgia-hewn burst of joy when it arrived in April. Following their UK TV debut on Later … , the Australian duo return to these shores to inject some feelgood energy into the bleakest of winters. Michael Cragg

Kendrick Lamar

Tour starts Glasgow, 2 to 16 November

Pitched more as an experimental theatre show than a gig (guests include PPE-clad “nurses”, a ventriloquist’s dummy and Helen Mirren), Lamar’s tour in support of May’s multilayered Mr Morale & the Big Steppers is unlike any other rap show. While it leans heavily on that album, expect some crowdpleasers woven into the drama. MC

Andrew McCormack Trio

1 November, Pizza Express Jazz Club, London; 4 November, Verdict, Brighton

The UK pianist-composer has a signature flair for lyrical themes that sound familiar and startling, while as a player he draws inspiration from Thelonious Monk, Keith Jarrett and Vijay Iyer, but without cloning anybody. These trio gigs launch a dynamic new album, Terra Firma. John Fordham

Ainadamar

29 October, 2 & 5 November, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Osvaldo Golijov’s 2003 opera, which reimagines the life of the Andalucían poet and playwright Federico García Lorca, finally gets its UK stage premiere. Directed and choreographed by Deborah Colker and conducted by Stuart Stratford; mezzo Samantha Hankey takes the role of Lorca, with Lauren Fagan as the actor Margarita Xirgu. Andrew Clements

Going out: Art

Henry Fuseli

Courtauld Gallery, London, to 8 January

Sensual, slightly depraved drawings and watercolours by the artist whose painting The Nightmare is on the covers of many gothic novels. Fuseli was a friend of William Blake and loved by Mary Wollstonecraft. These erotic drawings have a graphic brilliance and intensity that makes you want more of his surreal genius.

The Art of Banksy

Media City, Salford, to 8 January

Is Banksy the best artist of our time? Or the worst? Make up your own mind in this touring exhibition of his work that’s already a global hit. However, heed the caution that it was not created or authorised by the elusive prankster. An elevation of rebellion into art.

Stephen Cripps

Turner Contemporary, Margate, to 8 January

The life and work of this British conceptual artist, who died in 1982 aged 29, are recreated through films, sound recordings, photography and his engaging drawings. Influenced by Jean Tinguely, he set out to create powerful performances and events that only existed in the moment. Can those moments be recaptured?

To Be Read at Dusk

Dickens Museum, London, to 5 March

The Signal-Man by Charles Dickens is the scariest ghost story ever written, while A Christmas Carol is the most heartwarming. This show explores Dickens’s sceptical fascination with the supernatural, from haunted houses to magic tricks. It showcases his ghostly tales with early copies as well as eerie illustrations. Jonathan Jones

Going out: Stage

Tartuffe

Birmingham Rep, to 5 November

Molière’s whip-smart comedy about a chancer with the gift of the gab has been relocated to Birmingham by Emmy award-winning writers Anil Gupta and Richard Pinto (Goodness Gracious Me). Miriam Gillinson

Tammy Faye

Almeida theatre, London, to 3 December

Hotly anticipated new musical about American evangelist Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker. With songs by Elton John and Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, it stars Andrew Rannells and Katie Brayben and is written by the brilliant James Graham. MG

Tanz

Battersea Arts Centre, 1 to 3 November

A wild-looking ride from Austrian choreographer Florentina Holzinger featuring motorbikes, acrobatics, naked women aged between 20 and 80 and the subversion of all sorts of ideas about beauty and the female body. Holzinger’s experimental dance theatre makes its UK debut after acclaim on the continent. Lyndsey Winship

Adam Kay

Tour starts Glasgow, to 14 Nov

Following the brilliant TV adaptation of his 2017 memoir This Is Going to Hurt, the obstetrician turned comedian hits the road to tell his own heart-rending story in his own acerbic words – this time with fresh material taken from his latest book, Undoctored. Rachel Aroesti

Staying in: Streaming

The White Lotus

31 October, 9pm, Now & Sky Atlantic

Part murder-mystery, part comedy of manners, Mike White’s deliciously droll Hawaii-set drama was the TV highlight of 2021. Now we’re getting this Sicily-based sequel of sorts, with a fresh clutch of spoilt guests played by a tantalising new cast (Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Michael Imperioli) – plus original star Jennifer Coolidge, who reprises her role as the mercurial Tanya.

How Green Was My Valley

2 November, 10.15pm, BBC Four & iPlayer

The golden age of TV may be ongoing, but it’s still worth carving out time for archival gems. This classic drama about a Victorian family reckoning with modernity in the Rhondda valley is airing on the BBC for the first time since 1976 – prefaced by a new introduction by its Bafta-winning star Siân Phillips.

Blockbuster

3 November, Netflix

Yes, there is something mildly ironic about the streaming giant eulogising the late video rental service – but hopefully that won’t be the funniest thing about this knockabout sitcom from Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Vanessa Ramos. Set in the last remaining Blockbuster store in the US, it’s also an unusually un-murdery addition to the genre of true-story TV.

Munya Chawawa: How to Survive a Dictator

3 November, 10pm, Channel 4 & All 4

Of all the pandemic-famous social media skit-makers, Chawawa seems most likely to be able to convert his online hype into mainstream stardom. First came a Taskmaster stint, now the British-Zimbabwean comedian has made this experimental documentary about Robert Mugabe – which ambitiously combines archive footage, sketches and interviews with friends, foes and victims. Rachel Aroesti

Staying in: Games

Bayonetta 3

Out now, Nintendo Switch

Bayonetta is a badass, hypersexualised but still paradoxically empowering witch who kills gods with her hair. Your reaction to this description will tell you everything you need to know about whether you should buy it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Out now, all platforms

There have been so many Call of Duty games that you’d be forgiven for glazing over at the prospect of another, but this is a sequel to one of the best-loved games this series has ever produced. Keza MacDonald

Staying in: Albums

Dragonette – Twennies

Out now

Now a solo vehicle for singer-songwriter Martina Sorbara, the Canadian exponents of elegant synthpop release their fifth album. Buoyant lead single New Suit defiantly touches on the recent personnel changes, while the glitter-bomb title track acts as a treatise on pop’s long slog: “The more I get it, the less I want it.”

Cakes da Killa – Svengali

Out now

A leading figure in the explosion of queer hip-hop in the early 2010s, Rashard Bradshaw returns with this second album. Charting a love affair from inception to implosion, Svengali finds the New Jersey-born rapper exploring that pocket between house and hip-hop on tracks such as the silken Drugs Du Jour and the head-knocking W4TN.

Tom Odell – Best Day of My Life

Out now

This speedy follow-up to 2021’s experimental Monsters finds Odell, now an independent artist, stripping his ornate pop-rock back to just piano and vocal. It works a treat on Flying :)) and the delicate title track, both of which contrast pretty piano figures with lyrics that cling desperately to hope.

Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

Out now

Pop’s go-to producer Fred Gibson mines his bank of found sound mobile phone recordings again for this third instalment of his diary-like album series. More dance-leaning than parts 1 and 2, Actual Life 3 ushers in big emotional crescendos via snatches of looped vocals that slowly become healing mantras. Michael Cragg

Staying in: Brain food

Storyville: A Story of Bones

3 November, 9pm, BBC Four

This moving, impressionistic film follows an environmental officer on the south Atlantic island of Saint Helena who, on discovering a mass burial ground of 8,000 formerly enslaved Africans, seeks to honour their memory.

Object of Sound: The Wonders of Songwriting

Podcast

Critic Hanif Abdurraqib launches an insightful miniseries on the art of songcraft. Featuring in-depth discussions with songwriters Ravyn Lenae, Nick Hakim and Carly Rae Jepsen, Abdurraqib traces the process of turning an idea into a listenable reality.

Radical Philosophy archive

Online

To mark the 50th anniversary of leftwing philosophical journal Radical Philosophy, its entire archive is now available online. Read Foucault’s 70s interviews on prisons, Judith Butler on the ethical duties of resistance, and other intellectual heavyweights. Ammar Kalia