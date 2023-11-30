Brookside star Dean Sullivan, who played Jimmy Corkhill in Channel 4 soap, dies aged 68

Dean Sullivan has died at the age of 68 (Getty Images)

Former Brookside star Dean Sullivan has died following a battle with prostate cancer aged 68.

The actor was known to millions as drug dealer Jimmy Corkhill in Channel 4 soap opera.

His death was confirmed in a statement from Hamilton Management and his family on Thursday.

“To millions he was and very much still is remembered as ‘Jimmy’, to family and friends he was ‘Dino’. Dean’s family wants to thank Arrowe Park Hospital for their unwavering and consistent support.

“We ask that you respect their privacy in their time of grief.”

His cause of death has not been confirmed.

It is with deep sadness we must tell you that actor Dean Sullivan passed away on 29th November 2023 peacefully following a short illnessDean is best remembered as the longest serving cast member of C4’s groundreaking Brookside playing Jimmy Corkhill making him a British Soap icon — Hamilton Management (@alanhamiltontv) November 30, 2023

The former soap star was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018 and recently spoke about how he put himself “in the hands of fate” during his ill health.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo in August, he shared: “'The way I dealt with it was that I just sort of put myself in the hands of fate. If this was my time, then this was my time so I was quite philosophical about it really.

“I know that people would worry themselves into an early grave as it were but I'm not that sort of person, I try to keep positive about things and I just got on with my life.”

The 68-year-old, who opted for radiotherapy treatment, was discharged by his consultant last year and explained that he wasn't displaying most of the symptoms of prostate cancer.

However, he felt like something wasn't right and went to the doctor, who just told him to keep an eye on it, but he returned to another doctor a few weeks later.

He said: “If I'd have listened to the first doctor, it might have been a different story so always trust your gut, 11 times out of 10, you're right, we've still got that fight or flight instinct.”

Sullivan joined Channel 4 programme Brookside in 1986 and soon became a series regular due to the popularity of his character until it was axed in 2003.

His character was at the centre of many of the soap's most memorable storylines - including the discovery of villain Trevor Jordache’s body under a patio.

The two-time British Soap Award winner went on to star in shows such as Doctors, The Royal, Crime Stories and most recently 2022 Netflix short film Wings.

In June, Sullivan reunited with his on-screen soap daughter Claire Sweeney, who played Lindsey Corkhill, and wife Sue Jenkins, who played Jackie, for an appearance at the British Soap Awards.

Sharing the snap on Instagram, Sweeney, who played Lindsey on and off for 12 years, penned alongside it: “Now this felt emotional. So happy to see @deansul @susie.jenks #brookside #family.”