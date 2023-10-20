Brooks Koepka's Wife Jena Sims 'Can't Stop Smiling' After Being Named “Sports Illustrated” Swimsuit Rookie

The model and actress was selected out of thousands during a rigorous audition process for a spot in the iconic issue

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims

Congratulations are in order for Jena Sims!

The 34-year-old actress and model, who is married to pro golfer Brooks Koepka, was named one of the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue rookies on Friday after completing a rigorous audition process for the coveted spot.

Sims made the announcement on her Instagram, telling her 282,000 followers she "can't stop smiling" since she heard the news.

"Thank YOU for the votes, the support, the reshares, even the hate. It all counted," Sims wrote in the caption of her post on Instagram. "WE DID IT BABY!!! Beyond honored to be named one of the first rookies for the 60th anniversary issue of @si_swimsuit alongside my fellow Swim Search winners."

The video Sims made for the announcement showed the model trying on different swimsuits before ultimately putting on her official "ROOKIE" one-piece.

"A pair of heels changed Cinderella's life...," she wrote in the first seconds of the video. "This swimsuit changed mine," Sims added over the clip that transitions to show her SI swimsuit.

According to SI, the casting crew selects 12 finalists to move on to the next round from thousands of submissions from aspiring models.

Out of that 12, seven finalists were selected to walk in the brand's annual Swim Week runway show in July, which Sims did when she was eight months pregnant with her and Koepka's first child, Crew.

On Thursday, the seven models who walked in the show were named as SI's 2024 rookie class. Other rookies selected alongside Sims include Penny Lane, Brittney Nicole, Berkleigh Wright, Achieng Agutu, Nina Cash and Sharina Gutierrez.

Koepka and Sims met at the 2015 Masters and wed in June 2022. They welcomed a son, Crew Sims Koepka, on July 27, 2023.

Koepka and Sims announced their pregnancy on Instagram on the professional golfer's 33rd birthday in May 2023. Roughly two weeks later, on Mother's Day, they revealed the sex of their baby.

"I cannot wait to become a boy mom 🩵," the philanthropist wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the couple eating donuts filled with blue icing.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Brooks Koepka of the United States poses with the winner's trophy with Jena Sims after his victory at the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 18, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin

Despite beginning their love story at a golf tournament, the model said she and Koepka "almost never talk about golf," during a May 2019 interview with Golf Digest,

However, the former Miss Teen USA does frequent most of her husband's golf tournaments.

"I love being able to support Brooks and watch him because he's so talented," she said. "He'll say to me all the time: 'It must be so boring walking around in the crowd watching me play.' And I'm like, no way. I actually really enjoy it."



