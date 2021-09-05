Brooks Koepka withdraws from Tour Championship with wrist injury

Brooks Koepka’s run at the Tour Championship has come to an end.

Koepka withdrew in the middle of his third round on Saturday at East Lake due to a wrist injury, officially ending his PGA Tour season.

Koepka first hurt his left wrist after he hit a tree root on No. 10 on Saturday, though he didn’t officially withdraw until the 12th hole. He was 3-over par on the day at the time, and in 25th place in the 30-man field.

"He knew that something was wrong after hitting that root."



More info on Brooks Koepka's WD. pic.twitter.com/P8T4f9no2W — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 4, 2021

“Same wrist I had issues with in ‘17 and ‘18 so I’m just making sure it’s all good,” Koepka said, via ESPN.

Koepka picked up his eighth career Tour win earlier this season at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He had eight top-10 finishes on the year — including at the British Open, the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship — and has qualified for the Ryder Cup team already.

Koepka will still finish 30th in the field at the Tour Championship, which will net him nearly $400,000.

Patrick Cantlay holds a two-shot lead headed into Sunday’s final round at East Lake after posting a 3-under 67 on Saturday. Jon Rahm is behind him at 18-under, and Justin Thomas sits in third at 15-under.