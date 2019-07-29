Brooks Koepka wins WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational to take first World Golf Championships title

A strong final round in Memphis netted World No. 1 Brooks Koepka not only the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday but his first World Golf Championship.

Koepka (-16) shot a 5-under 65 to win his third tournament of the season and the seventh of his career. He won the tournament by three strokes over Webb Simpson after Rory McIlroy faded with a +1 finish, tied for fourth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 29-year-old did not have a single bogey on his final round and had a dominant stretch with three birdies between the third and sixth holes. This follows two straight rounds with just one bogey apiece.

More importantly, the win clinches the regular-season points title a week ahead of schedule. He will head into the FedEx Cup playoffs with the No. 1 seed and earned a $2 million bonus from the Wyndham Rewards program on top of the $1.745 million in tournament winnings.

Koepka is just the sixth golfer to ever win the World Golf Championship and a major championship in the same year. This May he won the PGA Championship for the second straight year.

Koepka has had exceptional play at majors during the last two years — more than half of his wins have come there — but he’s improved his play lately elsewhere. In addition to this win, he’s also tied for second at the Honda Classic in March, finished fourth at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May and won The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges last October.

Brooks Koepka celebrates a birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

More from Yahoo Sports: