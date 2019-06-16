U.S. Open: Brooks Koepka reveals he has somehow never had a hot drink in his life

Brooks Koepka speaks to the media at a news conference at the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Brooks Koepka didn’t blow away the field during the third round of the 2019 U.S. Open, but he still found a way to show the golf world that he is a different kind of dude.

Koepka currently sits in third place at 7-under after posting a 3-under 68 on Saturday to stay within striking distance of leader Gary Woodland (11-under) for his third straight U.S. Open crown.

After the round, Koepka was reportedly offered a coffee by Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt and used the moment to drop a truly stunning revelation:

No coffee. No tea. No hot chocolate.



Brooks has never had a hot drink in his life. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/u0iyuY95TI — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 16, 2019

“Growing up in Florida man, you’re not going to drink coffee,” Koepka said. “I don’t drink coffee in the morning, I don’t drink anything.”

So, no coffee. Or hot chocolate. Or hot tea. Or hot cider. Koepka has lived his entire life without any of those drinks. On the plus side, he’s also never learned what it’s like to burn your tongue.

To the sportswriters covering Koepka, that lack of coffee has to be truly jaw-dropping. He gives his growing up in Florida as a reason for never trying a hot drink, but we’re going to go ahead and guess he still doesn’t have many peers in the Sunshine State when it comes to beverage choices.

And even if Koepka spent his entire upbringing in a climate that never dipped below 70 degrees, he’s competed at the British Open before. He’s probably found himself in one of the colder states at least once as a professional athlete. And still, never a hot drink? If Koepka is telling the truth, that is a breathtaking level of resolve.

