Brooks Koepka says Sergio Garcia acted 'like a child' during outburst

Chris Cwik
Yahoo Sports

Sergio Garcia didn’t cover himself in glory at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Garcia was disqualified from the event after completely melting down while on the course.

Garcia vandalized five greens, and was captured on video taking out his frustration — while tossing out some expletives — on a bunker.

Three-time major winner Brooks Koepka wasn’t a fan of what he saw. Koepka appeared on the “Playing Through Podcast,” where he ripped Garcia for the blowup.

Koepka’s quotes come courtesy of Sports Illustrated.

“To act like a child out there is not cool,” Koepka said. “It’s not setting a good example and it’s not cool to us, showing us no respect or anybody else.”

Garcia apologized for his actions, and said he agreed with the decision to disqualify him from the event. He was not suspended, and plans to play at the Genesis Open, which begins Feb. 14.

It’s unclear whether Garcia will cross paths with Koepka at the event.

(Yahoo Sports Golf H/N: For The Win)

Sergio Garcia had a rough weekend. (Getty Images)
