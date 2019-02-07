Brooks Koepka says Sergio Garcia acted 'like a child' during outburst

Sergio Garcia didn’t cover himself in glory at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Garcia was disqualified from the event after completely melting down while on the course.

Garcia vandalized five greens, and was captured on video taking out his frustration — while tossing out some expletives — on a bunker.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sergio Garcia’s meltdown in a Royal Greens bunker a day prior to his disqualification for vandalism work on five greens. Story by @SkySportsGolf fills in details. Translations welcomed! https://t.co/UoGmPtTOz4 pic.twitter.com/dQMDN7y2PC — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) February 4, 2019





Three-time major winner Brooks Koepka wasn’t a fan of what he saw. Koepka appeared on the “Playing Through Podcast,” where he ripped Garcia for the blowup.

Koepka’s quotes come courtesy of Sports Illustrated.

“To act like a child out there is not cool,” Koepka said. “It’s not setting a good example and it’s not cool to us, showing us no respect or anybody else.”

Garcia apologized for his actions, and said he agreed with the decision to disqualify him from the event. He was not suspended, and plans to play at the Genesis Open, which begins Feb. 14.

It’s unclear whether Garcia will cross paths with Koepka at the event.

(Yahoo Sports Golf H/N: For The Win)

Sergio Garcia had a rough weekend. (Getty Images)

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

Story continues

• Brady had to convince Belichick to kick late FG

• Smith: 76ers’ trade for Harris has a lot of factors

• No shirts, plenty of bling on Patriots parade route

• Thamel: NBA scouts break down Duke phenom’s game

