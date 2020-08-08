Brooks Koepka plays down concerns over hip at PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka played down any concerns over a hip issue following his second round at the PGA Championship.

The American, who's bidding to win the event for a record third consecutive time, required treatment three times during his round Friday, raising concerns over his health heading into the weekend. Koepka still carded a 2-under 68 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco to place himself two shots adrift of leader Li Haotong and in a six-way tie for second place at 6 under.

"It was my hip," he said. "Nothing to do with my knee. It's fine. I woke up this morning, it was tight, and worked out and it got even tighter and then we loosened it up. It was a little tight when I was hitting balls on the range but it's nothing to be worried about.

"We'll loosen it up again and it will be a lot better."

Koepka finished his round with a birdie at the final hole.

The four-time major champion was happy with his form, saying missed putts cost him an even better second-round score.

"It was nice to finish that round with a birdie," he said. "It got, I thought, pretty difficult from about 11 on. The wind picks up, and it's quite difficult."

"It's not an easy golf course," he added. "You've got to find the fairway and then find the uphill putt or hit it close to the pin. These greens are so good.

"You can make a lot of putts. I hit a lot of good putts today, [they] just didn't go in."