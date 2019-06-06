Brooks Koepka took 15-day break after PGA Championship, ready for U.S. Open warm-up

Brooks Koepka didn't touch a club for 15 days after his win at the PGA Championship, but he isn't concerned about the time off heading into the RBC Canadian Open. (Rich Graessle/Getty Images)

After his dominant win at the PGA Championship last month, Brooks Koepka took a step back from the game.

In fact, he didn’t touch a club for 15 days after Bethpage Black.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Yet Koepka isn’t concerned heading into this week’s RBC Canadian Open, the last tournament before the 119th U.S. Open.

“It was nice to kind of recharge mentally and kind of try to soak it in a little bit,” Koepka said Wednesday, via the PGA Tour. “I mean, I'll be fine. I've taken longer breaks before and come out and played well. I'm not too concerned with it.

“From the nine holes I did play today, things seemed pretty good.”

Koepka is among a number of stars in the field this week at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ontario, including Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Justin Thomas, all of whom are expected to make the trek to Pebble Beach next week.

However, the 29-year-old — who is currently ranked No. 1 in the World Golf Rankings and second in the FedExCup rankings — isn’t concerned about where he finishes on the leaderboard this week in Canada’s premiere PGA Tour event.

“It doesn't really matter about the result,” Koepka said, via the PGA Tour. “I could care less what happens. I just want to feel good going into next week.”

While fans would likely enjoy another dominant performance from Koepka this week, it makes sense that his focus is on the U.S. Open — an event where he’s the two-time defending champion after back-to-back wins at Shinnecock Hills and Erin Hills.

A win next week at the historic tournament would make Koepka just the second golfer in history to win three consecutive years. Scotland’s Willie Anderson is the only other to accomplish that feat, which he did from 1903-05.

Story continues

Though the four-time major winner knows what’s at stake, he still isn’t looking at the event any differently.

“I know what I'm chasing,” Koepka said, via USA Today. “But it's just another golf tournament. You can put some outside pressure on. It's a major championship. I'll be up for it, I know that. I enjoy a tough test of golf, and that's what you're going to get at a U.S. Open. You know that going in. I enjoy it. It's fun. It's fun to me to get on those big stages and try to win a golf tournament.

“I know that the odds are against me to win it. There's a lot of people that can win that golf tournament. You just need to go out and take care of business, and if you don't, hey, I gave it my all.”

More from Yahoo Sports: