Brooks Koepka has more total earnings this year than Jack Nicklaus' entire career

Jack Nicklaus is a golf legend and one of the most accomplished athletes of all time. But four current players have already made more money this year than Nicklaus made his entire career.

Brooks Koepka, who won his second major title of the year this month at the PGA Championship, has now made $6.4 million this season, despite missing over four months with a wrist injury.

Nicklaus, who won won 73 PGA Tour titles, including a record 18 majors, made just $5,734,031 in his career, according to Golf Monthly. Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and Koepka have all made more this season alone.

Golf's popularity soared during Tiger Woods' most dominant days, raising tournament purses and allowing players to earn massive paychecks. But it's still staggering that Koepka has made more money in 12 events this season than Nicklaus, arguably the games best ever player, made throughout his entire career.

With Woods back, and a group of young promising stars winning majors, golf's purses could go up even further. Soon, players could make more in one event than some of the legends made throughout their entire careers.



