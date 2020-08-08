Brooks Koepka dismisses concerns over hip at PGA Championship: 'It's nothing'

Brooks Koepka on Friday downplayed concerns over a hip issue that forced a trainer to administer stretches several times during the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday.

Koepka, aiming for his third consecutive PGA Championship, carded a 2-under 68 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco on Friday; he finished 6-under through two rounds, two strokes behind leader Haotong Li. But the prevailing story after his Friday round was his hip heading into the weekend.

Koepka, however, didn't seem worried.

"It was my hip. Nothing to do with my knee. It's fine," Koepka said. "I woke up this morning, it was tight, and worked out and it got even tighter and then we loosened it up. It was a little tight when I was hitting balls on the range but it's nothing to be worried about.

"We'll loosen it up again and it will be a lot better."

Koepka finished his round with a birdie at the final hole and sits in a six-way tie for second at six under.

The four-time major champion was happy with his form, but allowed that missed putts cost him an even better second-round score.

"It was nice to finish that round with a birdie. It got I thought pretty difficult from about 11 on. The wind picks up, and it's quite difficult," Koepka said.

"It's not an easy golf course. You've got to find the fairway and then find the uphill putt or hit it close to the pin. These greens are so good."