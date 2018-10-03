Brooks Koepka denies fight, regrets spectator injury

Brooks Koepka was at the center of two of the Ryder Cup’s more compelling stories, and just before the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland, he addressed both an alleged fight and a spectator injured by his drive.

“There was no fight”

In the wake of the United States’ loss at the Ryder Cup, stories burbled up about discord on the American team: first, a three-way dispute among Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth and Jim Furyk, and later, stories from multiple outlets about a near-fight between Koepka and workout bud/playing partner Dustin Johnson.

Never happened, according to Koepka. “This Dustin thing I just don’t get,” Koepka said. “There was no fight. No argument. He is one of my best friends. We talked on the phone on Monday, so tell me how we fought? People like to make a story and run with it, and it is not the first time a story has come out that is not true.”

Koepka then opened the door to some more speculation.“The whole Dustin thing, it’s actually quite funny to us as we are really good friends,” he said. “There was no argument, no fight, but I’m curious who would win in a fight. It would be interesting.” (For the record, we’re taking Koepka.)



“Heartbroken” over injured fan

One of Koepka’s shots during the Ryder Cup drifted into the crowd and struck a woman, Corine Remande, who lost her eye as a result. Remande said she may sue the tournament over a failure to provide adequate warning and protection.

“It’s a tragic accident, I’m heartbroken,” Koepka said. “I’m all messed up inside. It will definitely be the one shot I regret in my career. Yesterday was one of the worst days of my life.”

Koepka further noted that he’s reached out to the family. “I’m torn up about it,” he said. “She’s not going to be able to see out of her eye again and I hit the golf ball, it’s upsetting.”

Brooks Koepka hit a spectator in the face with a drive. (Getty)

