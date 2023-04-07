Brooks Koepka and caddie in rules row over 'advice' on 15th hole of the Masters

Brooks Koepka during his first round at the Masters - GETTY/Andrew Redington

Brooks Koepka and his Northern Irish caddie, Rickie Elliott, are at the centre of a rules storm after the first round of the 2023 Masters.

Paul McGinley, the former Europe Ryder Cup captain, said it was “staggering” that the referees cleared Koepka and Elliott of the incident that could have seen the four-time major winner incur a two-shot penalty and his opening 65 turned into a 67.

Koepka had 212 yards to the pin on the par-five 15th. The American played a fine second shot to 25 feet that he two-putted for a birdie. That was not the problem.

TV footage that quickly went viral on social media seemingly showed Elliott, the popular character from Portrush, saying “five” to Gary Woodland’s caddie. Was this Elliott telling his fellow bagman which club his employer had taken for his second shot? If so, that would be a breach of rule 20B, which states that no player or caddie can give or seek advice from a competitor.

After their rounds were finished and Kopeka joined Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland in the lead on seven-under – with Gary Woodland shooting a 68 – Augusta released a bulletin stating that officials had asked the group for an explanation about the accusations of rule-breaking.

“All involved were adamant that no advice was given or requested. Consequently, the committee determined there was no breach of the rules,” the bulletin said.

The rule states that directly communicating which club a player used constitutes giving advice and would be an infraction. And it also refers to either the player and/or his caddie being at fault in that instance and the player being hit with a punishment.

Brooks Koepka with his caddy, Rickie Elliott - Shutterstock

'Players do not consider it a serious breach'

Kopeka himself explained what had happened in his post-round interviews. “Yeah, we looked at it when we got back in,” he said. “[Gary Woodland and his caddie] had no idea what we were hitting. They didn’t even know because – I know that fact because GW asked me what we hit walking off [the 15th], when we were walking down. So that’s all I can give you.”

Story continues

McGinley, who is working as a pundit at the Masters, later suggested that Koepka should have been penalised. “Well it’s very obvious,” he told Golf Channel. “Anybody looking at those pictures, it’s very obvious. It’s staggering that they’ve denied it, because the evidence is there.

“Look, I know Ricky very well. He’s a smashing guy. He’s a great guy. This is common practice on Tour. Whether you like it or not, it’s common practice. It happens in every professional tournament around the world. It’s not obvious always – so blatant.

“Players and caddies, who always adhere to the rules and treat the rules [as] very, very important – how important the rules are – this is not considered a serious breach among players.”

Koepka and Woodland are due out in the second round at 8.18am, with England’s Danny Willett also in the threeball. Tee times were moved forward by 30 minutes because of the forecasts of heavy rain and storms.